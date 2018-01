© Khaled Abdullah / Reuters

US drone strikes in Yemen have tripled under the Trump administration, as thein its attacks there, a new study shows.WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wrote on Twitter.The targeted drone program was created during the George W Bush administration and multiplied under President Barack Obama, with Trump then taking the reins and further increasing its operations in the first year of his presidency.largely by drone, during his two-term presidency, 10 times more than his predecessor, according to research conducted by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.Strikes have increased under Trump, with the number of strikes conducted in Yemen tripling in 2017.US forces have carried out 10 strikes in Yemen in since the start of 2018, a US Central Command spokesperson told the Bureau on January 29.The uptick in Yemen strikes was helped in part by the Trump administration's March decision towhich required a sign-off procedure with the White House for strikes in areas of countries not deemed to be active war zones.According to Obama's Presidential Policy Guidance, for a strike to be carried out outside a war zone, the target must pose a threat to Americans, and there must be near certainty that no civilians would be killed.Within a month of Trump's relaxation of that criteria, the US had carried out more strikes in Yemen than it had in 2016. In April, Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said it had carried out some 50 strikes in Yemen from February 28 to the end of March.The Bureau says that between 181-235 people were reported killed by US strikes in Yemen in the last year. During the Obama administration, between 801-1100 were killed in Yemen.One of Trump's earliest operations in Yemen was a January 2017 raid and drone attack which killed 23 civilians, including children, and a special operations soldier in an attack Trump described as a "win."The US first denied reports of civilian casualties in the Yakla attack, which was said to be targeting Al-Qaeda. However, last February, US Central Command admitted "civilian non-combatants were likely killed," and that "casualties may include children."Aside from the US strikes on Yemen as part of its fight against Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, it is also assisting ally Saudi Arabia in its war on the Houthi rebels. The Kingdom uses US aircraft and weapons to conduct its attacks with logistical assistance provided by both the US and the UK.The United Nations' Human Rights High Commissioner Office reports there have beenwith coalition strikes the leading cause of casualties. It said that