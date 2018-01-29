© Photo: U.S. European Command



The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that one of their Su-27 fighter jets intercepted a US Navy EP-3 Aries surveillance plane in international airspace over the Black Sea on Monday. The Pentagon slammed the interception as "unsafe," and Moscow replied that they took "all necessary precautions" to avoid a hazardous situation.Lt. Col. Michelle Baldanza, a spokeswoman for the Pentagon, claimed that the Russian warplane came within five feet of the US spy plane, forcing it to veer off course and end its mission prematurely.Another statement came courtesy of US Naval Forces Europe-Africa, where they corroborated the Pentagon's allegations.the Monday press release said."This interaction was determined to be unsafe due to the SU-27 closing to within five feet and crossing directly through the EP-3's flight path, causing the EP-3 to fly through the SU-27's jet wash."The crew of the fighter jet reported the identification of an American reconnaissance aircraft and accompanied the spy plane, preventing it from violating the Russian airspace while observing all necessary security measures," the ministry said in a statement.the statement added.The incident took place in international skies over the Black Sea, just miles from Russian airspace. NATO and Russia both maintain significant military presences in the region.Earlier reports of the incident published by CNN identified the planes involved as a P-3 Orion and an Su-30. The statements from both nations' defense ministries have proven that claim to be seemingly erroneous.In December, a pair of US F-22's intercepted Russian Su-25 attack jets in the skies over wartorn Syria. As with the Black Sea incident, both nations offered differing accounts of the event: the US claimed to have intercepted the Su-25's after they crossed a de-confliction line multiple times, while Moscow claimed that their planes did no such thing and the F-22s intercepted them illegally.