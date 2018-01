© Mexico's National Security Commission

A traffic stop led Mexican authorities to seize enough fentanyl to kill millions of people as well as almost 1,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and other drugs that were headed to the California border.Unlike the other synthetic drugs,According to the Oxford Treatment Center , the lethal dose for an individual taking fentanyl is 2 milligrams.The seizure was made by federal police forces who spotted an SUV without license plates that had been traveling along the highway that connects Ensenada with the town of Lazaro Cardenas. The beach resort of Ensenada is directly south of the border city of Tijuana and its various ports of entry into California.After pulling over the vehicle, authorities searched the SUV and discovered 10 bundles, three suitcases, 18 bricks and 18 plastic containers with the various drugs inside. As part of the investigation, Mexican authorities were able to confirm thatis an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon.is managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and Stephen K. Bannon.