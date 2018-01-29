© CN



Extreme weather conditions have caused havoc in much of central and eastern China over the weekend, with hundreds of flights and trains cancelled due to heavy snow and ice, and rescue operations being rolled out across the country.In the Jiangsu province on Saturday, shoppers joined forces with emergency services in a bid to rescue three people who became trapped after a mall roof collapsed due to the heavy snow, as reported by Chinese media outlet The Paper.In the central Hubei province,as reported by the official Xinhua news agency, while three railway stations in Wuhan, Hubei's provincial capital, cancelled more than 100 train journeys.Airport authorities had to dispatch more than 1,000 staff and a dozen equipment vehicles for de-icing work.By around midday on Saturday, 95 flights had been cancelled at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airpoirt, leaving approximately 1,200 passengers stranded.And on Saturday afternoon, in Changzhou city, also in the Jiangsu province, the second half of the Under-23 Asian Cup final was interrupted for an hour as snow covered the pitch.The National Meteorological Centre renewed an orange alert on Saturday for snowstorms in central and eastern China, which was downgraded to a blue alert by Sunday, according to Xinhua.The orange alert is the second-highest in a four-tier weather warning system in China, while the blue alert is the fourth-highest.Additional reporting by Reuters.