Since long before it gained fame as a precise gene-editing tool, CRISPR has had another job defending bacteria against viral invaders. And it's far from alone. Ten sets of bacterial genes have similar, newly discovered defense roles , researchers report online January 25 in Science.Bacteria are vulnerable to deadly viruses called phages, which can hijack bacteria's genetic machinery and force them to produce viral DNA instead. Some bacteria protect themselves against phage attacks with a system called CRISPR, which stores pieces of past invaders' DNA so bacteria can recognize and fend off those phages in the future (SN: 4/15/17, p. 22). But only about 40 percent of bacteria have CRISPR, says study coauthor Rotem Sorek, a microbial genomicist at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel. That's why he and his colleagues are hunting for other defense mechanisms.Defense-related genes tend to cluster together in the genome, Sorek says. So his team sifted through genetic information from 45,000 microbes, flagging groups of genes with unknown functions that were located near known defense-related genes.Nine groups of bacterial genes turned out to be antiphage defense systems, and one system protected against plasmids, another source of foreign DNA, the researchers found.Previously discovered antiphage protective systems, such as CRISPR, have been described with acronyms, but, Sorek jokes, "we ran out of acronyms." So the new systems are named after protective deities - like the Zorya, a pair of goddesses from Slavic mythology.It's likely the research will unleash a flurry of new studies to figure out how these new defense systems work and whether they, like CRISPR, might also be useful biotechnology tools, Bondy-Denomy predicts.