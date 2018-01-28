USAG said Friday that it would comply with the US Olympic Committee, which had demanded the board resign by January 13 or lose status as a sports governing body.
In an open letter on Wednesday, USOC chief operating officer Scott Blackmun called for a "full turnover of leadership."
Nassar was sentenced on Wednesday to between 40 and 175 years in prison by a judge in Michigan for sexually abusing young athletes, including winning gymnasts Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber.
Comment: Disgraced former US gymnastics doctor Nassar gets 60yr sentence for child porn, 100's of lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse
The doctor, who spent more than 20 years with the organization before leaving in 2015, had pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges.
Five directors of the USAG board had earlier said they were stepping down amid the fallout.
"USA Gymnastics supports the United States Olympic Committee's letter and accepts the absolute need of the Olympic family to promote a safe environment for all of our athletes," the organization wrote in a statement.
"We agree with the USOC's statement that the interests of our athletes and clubs, and their sport, may be better served by moving forward with meaningful change within our organization, rather than decertification."
The scandal has sparked a national outcry, prompting the US Congress, Department of Education and USOC to announce further investigations this week.
The probes seek to determine if other sports officials ignored Nassar's abuses. An investigation in the House of Representatives will also examine allegations of sexual harassment by officials in other sports, including swimming and taekwondo.
"Everyone stood up for him," Raisman told the ABC. "My work, and the army of survivors, we're not done yet. We still have to hold these organizations accountable."
An avalanche of sexual misconduct allegations first surfaced against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in October last year. The scandal has rippled across a wide range of industries.
