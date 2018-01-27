It isn't all sunshine and sand in the Middle East, especially in northern Saudi Arabia which has been on the receiving end of a wintry blast this weekend.
The wintry weather arrived in the kingdom on Friday, bringing a covering of snow to the Tabuk region.
Residents were quick to share their pictures of the wintry scenes on social media.
It is expected that the snowfall will continue from Saturday morning until Saturday afternoon in the Al-Zuhr area of the Alqan Centre and Jabal Al-Luz, including the border posts, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Snow ⛄️ ❄️ in Saudi Arabia. This is Global Warming pic.twitter.com/ZeqtWGAsk3— Srinivasan Sankar (@srinisankar) January 26, 2018
Snow also fell in Lebanon, with a covering in Dahr al-Baidar, east of Beirut.