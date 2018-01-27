Sinkhole opens up in Belgium

A large sinkhole opened up in a field in Belgium at the weekend, possibly the result underground tunnels dug more than 100 years ago during WWI.

The sinkhole, which measures five metres across, was found in a muddy field in Ypres, where three of the bloodiest battles of WWI were fought in 1914,1915 and 1917.

According to the filmer, networks of hidden tunnels and trenches still exist in this area and may have caused the ground to give way here, creating the sinkhole.