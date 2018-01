A course at Salisbury University in Maryland is using a "Pyramid of White Supremacy" to help teach students about diversity and "cultural competence."The pyramid ranks various concepts on different levels according to severity, with "Indifference" forming the base of the pyramid and "Genocide" residing at the top."In a pyramid, every brick depends upon the one below it for support," an accompanying caption explains. "If the bricks at the bottom are removed, the whole structure comes tumbling down."The next level up is "veiled racism," which the graphic defines to include "cultural appropriation" and a "Euro-centric curriculum."Above that the pyramid lists "calls for violence" such as "swastikas," "Confederate flags," and "the n-word," followed by actual acts of violence like "unjust police shootings," "lynching," and all other hate crimes."We had to study the pyramid and also take a group quiz," a student in the class who wishes to remain anonymous told Campus Reform, noting that the placement of certain elements on the pyramid raised eyebrows.According to the syllabus, the course "reviews theories and aspects of cultural competence most relevant to teaching in diverse classrooms," and "explores the ideals of freedom, democracy, justice, equality, equity, and human dignity from the perspective of the individual."Erin Stutelberg, the professor teaching the course, practices what she preaches outside of the classroom, as well. On her Facebook page , her display photo is a picture of her with a sign saying: "White Silence = Violence."Campus Reform reached out to Stutelberg for comment, but has not received a response.