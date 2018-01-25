James Woods Jeff Sessions
It is obvious to anyone paying attention that Jeff Sessions has no control over the Justice Department.

Jeff Sessions has pretty much surrendered the DOJ to Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein.

Rosenstein thanked Sessions for the exchange of power by appointing Special Counsel Robert Mueller to carry out a coup d'etat.

AG Sessions has the ability to unrecuse himself and end this Mueller witch hunt once and for all but he continues to sit on the sidelines as Americans watch Mueller take scalps.

Patriotic actor James Woods said what we are all thinking about Jeff Sessions and the Mueller witch hunt.

James Woods tweeted, "So basically we have been without an Attorney General for the duration of this administration. Meanwhile the Democrats and their henchmen are running rampant - destroying files, emails, texts and other evidence. This is a coup d'etat. Make no mistake."

Social media was set ablaze after these new Strzok-Page text messages were released to the public. What is even scarier to think about is the new explosive text messages are a separate batch from the 6 months worth of 'missing' text messages.

Imagine what those text messages say about the Trump transition period, Russia dossier and moments leading up to Mueller's appointment.

We have Strzok admitting the Mueller investigation is a big fat nothing burger.

The most shocking thing we have found out in the new batch of text messages is there was a "secret society" of folks within the DOJ and FBI working against Trump.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) told Fox News' Bret Baier on Tuesday evening that there is an informant talking to [Congress] about meetings the people in the 'secret society' were having offsite.

All of this evidence of corruption yet Jeff Sessions continues to sit back and watch Mueller hunt down innocent people in the Trump administration.