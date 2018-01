© Christian Ohde / McPhoto / ullstein bild / Getty Images

The types of surveillance people accept today are a logical extension of George Orwell's '1984' telescreens spying on you as well as churning out propaganda, which is a clear invasion of privacy rights, analysts told RT.The US National Security Agency (NSA) is using voice recognition software to spy on people and detect their locations, according to declassified documents obtained by the media. The NSA has been recording and gathering private phone calls to identify people by their unique " voiceprint " for more than a decade.RT discussed the issue with William Binney, former NSA technical director and whistleblower, and Richard Barbrook, academic in the School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Languages at the University of Westminster."In 1984 George Orwell has this idea that a large number of the population had telescreens where the television spies on you as well as gives you propaganda. And this is the source of the logical extension of this," Barbrook told RT."We all carry around mobile phones, we have laptops, now people have these voice activated assistants and obviously this is all collecting data on you," he continued.Asked about the privacy implications of massive collection of voice recording by NSA, Barbrook pointed out thatHe said he doesn't think anybody would argue that the police should chase terrorists or pedophiles.," he explained."You can't tell. You could say 'They are only after the bad guys.' But what happens if suddenly there is a massive protest movement in Western countries, then they could start targeting people involved in very legitimate things like demonstrations, strikes, even people who vote the wrong way, as far as the American government is concerned," he noted.Barbrook also claimed that whistleblowers seem to be one of the NSA's priorities "as they [NSA] don't want people to know what they are doing."William Binney, former NSA technical director and whistleblower, commented that "when you are looking at any kind of technology development in the area where the technology is trying to figure out something in a mass of data, it becomes a problem when you are trying to look at large amounts of data.""In other words, if you were looking at a home phone number of a family... then it would be fairly effective to use a tool like that to identify who is on the line," Binney explained.However, if, for example, it comes to identifying a person's location in a city of over 200,000 people, "it really becomes a problem."Asked about the impact on whistleblowers and whether NSA technology could be used to easily identify dissenters within the NSA, Binney answered that "In Binney's opinion, the use of such technologies is an invasion of the right to privacy, "except for the one you might be targeting, if you have a warrant with probable cause justifying the targeting.""But the rest of the data that you have, you have to purge it," he added.The NSA deleted surveillance data about wiretapping carried out by the George W Bush administration, the US federal court revealed.The agency responded by saying the data in question following the 9/11 attacks was removed to free up space on its hard drives. However, it was initially ordered by the court to be preserved for further examination.Binney says this sort of data tends to disappear far too often.he told RT.Binney claimed that the Department of Defense Inspector General did the same thing with the material against whistleblowers.," he said.He also says that now this is all deliberate. "Even when they lie in front of Congress or to the people of the US, or even to the president or any of their cabinet heads, it doesn't seem to matter.here. The intelligence community has so much power."Binney recalled that Senator Chuck Schumer told President Donald Trump that he shouldn't be attacking the intelligence community "because they've got six ways to Sunday to get back at you.""And these are the ways they do it," Binney concluded.