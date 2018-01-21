Earth Changes
Mysterious boom shakes homes in northern Illinois
Kendall County Now
Sat, 20 Jan 2018 23:34 UTC
The source of a loud boom that shook houses in the Yorkville area Saturday afternoon is a mystery to law enforcement and other experts.
Sgt. Dave Lawson of the Kendall County Sheriff's Office said police were notified of the boom at 4:35 p.m. Saturday.
"This is a giant mystery," Lawson said. "I don't know of an easier way to say it. We had units out pretty much immediately in the area and we were unable to figure it out. We actually had off-duty deputies at home that heard it and felt it."
Lawson said the KenCom dispatch system received reports about the boom from as far as Plano and even one report from Minooka.
Lawson said he called the Federal Aviation Administration inquiring about a possible sonic boom from an aircraft.
"They said that was extremely unlikely, that all military presence was far north today," he said.
At the Yorkville Police Department, Deputy Chief Larry Hilt said he had a "couple calls" about the boom but that he has no idea what it could be.
Quote of the Day
It wasn't the world being round that agitated people, but that the world wasn't flat. When a well-packaged web of lies has been sold gradually to the masses over generations, the truth will seem utterly preposterous and its speaker a raving lunatic.
Recent Comments
yes, and he's anti-LGBT - as Melissa said "Love is Love", and what kind of person does it take to disagree with that? get with the 21st century,...
Very interesting. Trump may survive the war party yet, if the ordinary Americans can gather enough energy to support what he does right, which...
[Link] Jon Rappoport about the "flu"
Very well said! Thank you, Pierre.
So, if the protein found in animals is just stored plant protein, then it's vegetarian and can be eaten. I'm heading off for a bacon burger as a...