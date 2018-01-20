The Secretary General of the Hezbollah resistance group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, stated that ISIS was created by the United States to justify its return to the Middle East after their partial withdrawal from Iraq.Nasrallah said in a speech on Friday.He added that what the Americans are saying about their efforts to prevent the return of Daesh is just hypocrisy and that the Iraqis and the Syrians are able to prevent Daesh return and what the US Secretary of State claims is lies, hypocrisy and misleading.Hezbollah has played a leading role in defeating ISIS in not only Lebanon, but also in Syria and Iraq.