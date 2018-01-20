© Osman Orsal / Reuters



The US is fuelling the crisis in northern Syria and the ongoing Turkish military operation against the Kurds through reckless weapon supplies to pro-American rebel groups, Russia's Defense Ministry has said.the ministry said Saturday.- the announcement of the creation of "border forces" and other activities aimed at the "disintegration of Syrian sovereignty, and supporting armed militant groups"The ongoing Turkish military operation has prompted Russian forces, stationed in the region, to regroup and relocate military police units and Reconciliation Center operatives to the village of Tell-Adjar to the east of the city of Afrin.