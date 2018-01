© Carl Higbie / facebook

Higbie was appointed as chief of external affairs in the Corporation for National and Community Service in 2017. The White House did not immediately comment on his resignation."Effective immediately, Carl Higbie has resigned as Chief of External Affairs at CNCS," Samantha Jo Warfield, a spokesperson for CNCS, said in a statement, declining, however, to comment on the circumstances of his resignation.The White House did not immediately comment on the situation.On Thursday, CNN reported the numerous racist, anti-Muslim, sexist and anti-LGBT comments Higbie has made and published audio recordings from his various radio programs.For example, Higbie said he said that blacks were "lax of morality" and expressed dislike for the term "African-American."Higbie also spoke against undocumented migrants coming to the US from across the border with Mexico , calling to "shoot" them.​A former Navy SEAL,