US President Donald Trump's appointee Carl Higbie has resigned from the federal government's volunteer service organization after his offensive remarks about blacks, Muslims, gays, women and undocumented migrants were reported in the media.
"Effective immediately, Carl Higbie has resigned as Chief of External Affairs at CNCS," Samantha Jo Warfield, a spokesperson for CNCS, said in a statement, declining, however, to comment on the circumstances of his resignation.
The White House did not immediately comment on the situation.
On Thursday, CNN reported the numerous racist, anti-Muslim, sexist and anti-LGBT comments Higbie has made and published audio recordings from his various radio programs.
For example, Higbie said he said that blacks were "lax of morality" and expressed dislike for the term "African-American." He also said he did not like Muslims "because their ideology sucks" and that he was fine if his views were defined as racist. Higbie also spoke against undocumented migrants coming to the US from across the border with Mexico, calling to "shoot" them.
A former Navy SEAL, Higbie was appointed chief of external affairs in the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) in 2017 and lasted less than six months in office.
