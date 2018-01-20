Here's what they said
The admission came during a courtroom hearing as a lawyer for various media outlets argued that law enforcement authorities should unseal search warrant documents to help the Las Vegas community heal from the attack.
Nick Crosby, the lawyer representing the Las Vegas Metro Police, said that the information could not be released because additional suspects were still being investigated.
"Without naming names," asked the judge, "there are potential charges against other people, because of the ongoing investigation?"
"Yes, there are charges being investigated," Crosby replied.
It will be months before those investigations close
When the judge asked how long it might take for the investigations to be closed, Crosby indicated that it could take as many as 60 days.
But there is another option. If the lawyer for the Metro Police cannot prove to the judge that releasing sealed information would have adverse affects in ongoing investigations, the judge may rule against them as early as next week.
Contradicting past reports
The report appeared to contradict past statements to the media from the police about whether there were more suspects than Paddock, who killed himself in the Las Vegas hotel room as police were descending upon him.
"Today is the first time we've heard there are additional suspects out there, this contradicts what they have been saying, [Sheriff Joe] Lombardo has said there are no other suspects," said media lawyer Maggie McCletchie.
Motive remains a mystery
The shocking crime has defied explanation as law enforcement officials struggle to piece together a motivation from the remnants of Paddock's life.
This has allowed a crop of conspiracy theories to fill the void - they run the gamut from claims of Islamic State complicity to accusations that the government is hiding right-wing motives.
