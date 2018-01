© AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel



Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has commented on Ankara-Washington ties amid the scandal around US support for Kurdish militants.Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the CNN Turk broadcaster.The minister has explained that, despite Ankara's expectation's to see concrete steps from the US, Washington has failed to keep promises on Manbij and Raqqa, thus bolstering Turkey's mistrust towards the country.The minister has specified that after anti-Daesh operation in Raqqa, the US promised to end their partnership with Kurdish forces, including their arms supplies to the YPD and to return all the weapons provided.The statement was made despite US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's January 17 assurance, that the US's support for Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) has been "misportrayed, misdescribed".The minister went on to say that the advance of Syrian government forces in Idlib should be stopped."We and Russia are the guarantor states, and we coordinate even if we have certain disagreements." Cavusoglu told CNN Turk.The statement was made in wake of the Russia's General Staff's statement earlier in the day, regarding the expected meeting between Chief of the Turkish General Staff Hulusi Akar, head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan and Chief of Russia's General Staff Valery Gerasimov, set to take place on January 18."The sides will discuss problems of regional security, the latest developments in Syria, and exchange views on the process of the Syrian settlement in Astana and Geneva," the statement said.Cavusoglu's words echo his January 17 statement on the issue, saying that the cities of Manbij and Raqqa were not governed by local councils after being liberated from the Daesh terrorist group, but rather came under the control of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD).READ MORE: Turkey May Expand Syrian Operation to Manbij, East of Euphrates Amid YPG Worries Turkey has been threatening to start a military operation against the Syrian Kurds, which they consider being a terrorist group, in Afrin after the US announced its decision to start training a border protection force composed of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF), which mostly consists of the YPG, in northern Syria.As the US-led coalition Inherent Resolve's Col. Thomas Veale explained the move, the coalition wants to create a 30,000-strong force to maintain security along Syria's borders, prompting harsh condemnation from Damascus and Ankara.READ MORE: Ankara to Prevent All Military Support to Syrian Kurds' YPG Militia These reports, however, correlate to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's threats to remove the US-trained Kurdish troops from the vicinity of the Turkish southern border.READ MORE: Erdogan Conveys Concern Over US Supporting Kurdish YPG to Mattis