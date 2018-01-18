© (Kungliga Inrikesdepartementet/Wikimedia Commons

The brochure, which will be sent to 4.7 million households, will tell the public how they can take part in 'total defence' during a war and secure food, water and heating." It is titled 'If Crisis or War Comes' and will also provide expert guidance on the best way to deal with threats from cyber attacks, climate change and terrorism.The brochures comes after Russia's annexation of Crimea and continued support for Ukrainian separatists, which has sparked deep concerns within Sweden.Despite being traditionally neutral, the country has reportedly begun to reverse deep-seated post war defence cuts, and discussions have began over whether to join Nato after Russian planes and submarines entered Swedish territory.'All of society needs to be prepared for conflict, not just the military. We haven't been using words such as total defence or high alert for 25-30 years or more. So the knowledge among citizens is very low', claimed Christina Andersson, the leader of the project at the Swedish civil contingencies agency.