Will the WTO Save NAFTA? The Anglo-Canadian Elite hopes so.

© Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press



Canada's new request for consultations at the WTO is a broad and ill-advised attack on U.S. trade remedies system. Remedies which ensure that trade is fair by counteracting dumping or subsidies that are injuring U.S. workers, farmers and manufacturers. Canada's claims are unfounded and could only lower U.S. confidence that Canada is committed to mutually beneficial trade."

Have thousands of Canadian citizens been duped to defend a policy that has gutted hundreds of thousands of Canadian Productive Jobs? Sadly, Yes.Up until recently, it was still popular to hear self-proclaimed "nationalist" Canadians denouncing the destructive effects of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)[1]. "NAFTA kills national productivity", "NAFTA creates an addiction to cheap labor", "NAFTA empowers corporations to hold more authority than sovereign governments" were the common slogans repeated by informed citizens all across Canada for years. Today, one year after the death of the Trans Pacific Partnership (aka: "NAFTA of the Pacific") suchOutsourcing those jobs to "cheap labor" Mexico for $1/hour employment resulted not only in an addiction to keeping Mexico as underdeveloped as possible but also resulted in a flood of illegal immigration into the United States by Mexican citizens who could no longer[2].Today, much of that loud resistance has not only disappeared, but turned in the opposite direction.With President Trump's immanent repeal of NAFTA first announced last year and accelerating fast, rather than celebrate the return to agro-industrial growth programs defined by sovereign nation states not experienced since the long night of Globalization began in the early 1970s, soft minded subjects across Canada have instead been induced by a concerted media effort to! In a relatively short span of time, many formerly rational Canadians have been induced en masse to act as enforcers of the establishment., citing over 200 cases, many of which are not related to Canada, but to China, India, Brazil and Europe.By apparently standing up for China against the "big bad USA", Canadian technocrats managing the instruments of governance have also revealed a desperate fear of having lost the trust and favor of the country which is leading the world into a new paradigm of global cooperation, respect for sovereignty and the general welfare. Since the December 2017 snubbing of Justin Trudeau in Beijing (who quickly learned that the Chinese no longer welcome a "special relationship" with Canada or the Canada-China Free Trade Agreement)[3],This WTO complaint not only expresses an acceptance that the upcoming January 23-28 NAFTA talks in Montreal are foredoomed to failure, but re-orients the entire Anglo-Canadian political agenda in overt opposition to the United States of Donald Trump. It indicates a shift in policy orientation from one of "trying to salvage" NAFTA with the compromise of a "new socially friendly NAFTA" advocated by Freeland and Trudeau, towards a refurbished policy of outright belligerence towards a United States that refuses to play the Anglo-Canadian liberal game any longer[4].U.S. Trade Representative and former Reagan administration official, Robert Lighthizer who is managing the "renegotiation" has stated in response to this complaint that:In this Lighthizer speaks the truth, as Canadian government subsidies have made many American industries unable to compete with very low prices from Canada which has resulted in cheap dumping of goods to the damage of the USA. This protectionist stance can only function however, on the condition that President Trump acts quickly to accompany this program with a strong support of Hamiltonian national credit, great infrastructure projects and participation in the Chinese-led Belt and Road Initiative and Glass-Steagall bank reform . These are prerogatives that only a sovereign nation state can utilize since it is the only institution existent whose purpose and intent is premised on the principle of the general welfare and not monetary or utilitarian concerns of an elite class[5].These initiatives should not be shunned by Canadians but celebrated as a great model to revive our own lost manufacturing sector and culture of scientific optimism [6].Like any drug addict, our withdrawal from decades of cheap labor and monetarist doctrines may have some painful side effects. But they will be short lived if we replace this failed system with a new commitment to industrial growth led by next generation technology. China is already doing it and so can we.[1] The North American Free Trade Agreement was passed into law in 1994 after years of secretive negotiations run during the Mulroney-Bush years uniting all three North America economies for the first time under one monetarist free trade pact designed to weaken the strength of nation states while deviating wealth to an elite financier oligarchy. For a brief history of the takedown of North American bank regulations see The Glass-Steagall of the North, July 2012, Canadian Patriot #1 [2] Illegal immigrants to America doubled since NAFTA was implemented[3] China Puts Belt and Road Ahead of Canada-Sino Special Relationship , Dec. 7, 2017 Canadianpatriot.org[4] That game plan of befriending socialists while embracing capitalists in order to keep the "Great Game" as it was called by Churchill balanced by all polarized fools being played by the Supranational oligarchy- was first implemented under the post 1963 anti-C.D. Howe Liberal party of Pearson and later Pierre Elliot Trudeau. This party, purged of all C.D. Howe "pro-industrial" leadership was led behind the scenes by Fabian Society ideologues and Rhodes scholars and other high level British assets as Maurice Strong, Walter Lockhart Gordon, Alexander King, Vincent Massey et al.[5] The Pre-amble of the US Federal Constitution clearly states that all political-economic-judicial law emanates from the principle of the General Welfare, which itself is legitimized by the consent of the governed. Any economic decision, intended or otherwise which impinges on this principle is thus not legitimate in the eyes of constitutional law. Any nation, to be considered a nation has the mandate and power to cancel any policy, debt, or law if it infringes on the principle of the general good.[6] See John Diefenbaker and the Sabotage of the Northern Vision , Canadian Patriot #4 www.canadianpatriot.orgWhile it has been said that more jobs have been created than lost during NAFTA's 23 year lifespan, it is nothing but a slight of hand. For the discriminating eye that looks a little deeper than the surface appearance of things will quickly see that those jobs which have increased during this period are(see graph). Those jobs which remained which were of a high pay nature were predominantly located in the natural resources (lumber, oil, mineral) sector and financial services (aka: gambling). While natural resources are vital, no country's economy should ever be enslaved to exportation of raw materials alone without having the means of converting those resources into finished goods (a skill once enjoyed by Canadians, Americans and Europeans alike).