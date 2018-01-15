Up until recently, it was still popular to hear self-proclaimed "nationalist" Canadians denouncing the destructive effects of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)[1]. "NAFTA kills national productivity", "NAFTA creates an addiction to cheap labor", "NAFTA empowers corporations to hold more authority than sovereign governments" were the common slogans repeated by informed citizens all across Canada for years. Today, one year after the death of the Trans Pacific Partnership (aka: "NAFTA of the Pacific") such accusations cannot be said to be fallacious by any measure as 23% of all factory jobs were lost from 2000-2014 in Canada alone and over 1 million (28%) factory jobs were lost over the same interval in the United States. Outsourcing those jobs to "cheap labor" Mexico for $1/hour employment resulted not only in an addiction to keeping Mexico as underdeveloped as possible but also resulted in a flood of illegal immigration into the United States by Mexican citizens who could no longer suffer the hopeless economic conditions thrust upon them by the Anglo-American elites[2].
Today, much of that loud resistance has not only disappeared, but turned in the opposite direction.
Will the WTO Save NAFTA? The Anglo-Canadian Elite hopes so.
highly publicized 32 page complaint lodged to the World Trade Organization by the Canadian government on January 9th, accusing the United States of disobeying World Trade Organization (WTO) rules on a number of levels, citing over 200 cases, many of which are not related to Canada, but to China, India, Brazil and Europe.
By apparently standing up for China against the "big bad USA", Canadian technocrats managing the instruments of governance have also revealed a desperate fear of having lost the trust and favor of the country which is leading the world into a new paradigm of global cooperation, respect for sovereignty and the general welfare. Since the December 2017 snubbing of Justin Trudeau in Beijing (who quickly learned that the Chinese no longer welcome a "special relationship" with Canada or the Canada-China Free Trade Agreement)[3], it has increasingly become apparent that China's leadership has instead put its trust into Russia, the BRICS and the United States and has left the British Empire's monarchical assets out to hang.
This WTO complaint not only expresses an acceptance that the upcoming January 23-28 NAFTA talks in Montreal are foredoomed to failure, but re-orients the entire Anglo-Canadian political agenda in overt opposition to the United States of Donald Trump. It indicates a shift in policy orientation from one of "trying to salvage" NAFTA with the compromise of a "new socially friendly NAFTA" advocated by Freeland and Trudeau, towards a refurbished policy of outright belligerence towards a United States that refuses to play the Anglo-Canadian liberal game any longer[4].
U.S. Trade Representative and former Reagan administration official, Robert Lighthizer who is managing the "renegotiation" has stated in response to this complaint that:
Canada's new request for consultations at the WTO is a broad and ill-advised attack on U.S. trade remedies system. Remedies which ensure that trade is fair by counteracting dumping or subsidies that are injuring U.S. workers, farmers and manufacturers. Canada's claims are unfounded and could only lower U.S. confidence that Canada is committed to mutually beneficial trade."In this Lighthizer speaks the truth, as Canadian government subsidies have made many American industries unable to compete with very low prices from Canada which has resulted in cheap dumping of goods to the damage of the USA. This protectionist stance can only function however, on the condition that President Trump acts quickly to accompany this program with a strong support of Hamiltonian national credit, great infrastructure projects and participation in the Chinese-led Belt and Road Initiative and Glass-Steagall bank reform. These are prerogatives that only a sovereign nation state can utilize since it is the only institution existent whose purpose and intent is premised on the principle of the general welfare and not monetary or utilitarian concerns of an elite class[5].
These initiatives should not be shunned by Canadians but celebrated as a great model to revive our own lost manufacturing sector and culture of scientific optimism[6]. Every time Canada's productive powers of labor increased and our national infrastructure improved, it was under policies of protective tariffs and state directed credit and inversely, every time unbounded Free Trade was made law, our national powers to produce (and thus sustain our population at rising standards of culture and mental life) dropped.
Like any drug addict, our withdrawal from decades of cheap labor and monetarist doctrines may have some painful side effects. But they will be short lived if we replace this failed system with a new commitment to industrial growth led by next generation technology. China is already doing it and so can we.
Footnotes
[1] The North American Free Trade Agreement was passed into law in 1994 after years of secretive negotiations run during the Mulroney-Bush years uniting all three North America economies for the first time under one monetarist free trade pact designed to weaken the strength of nation states while deviating wealth to an elite financier oligarchy. For a brief history of the takedown of North American bank regulations see The Glass-Steagall of the North, July 2012, Canadian Patriot #1
[2] Illegal immigrants to America doubled since NAFTA was implemented
[3] China Puts Belt and Road Ahead of Canada-Sino Special Relationship, Dec. 7, 2017 Canadianpatriot.org
[4] That game plan of befriending socialists while embracing capitalists in order to keep the "Great Game" as it was called by Churchill balanced by all polarized fools being played by the Supranational oligarchy- was first implemented under the post 1963 anti-C.D. Howe Liberal party of Pearson and later Pierre Elliot Trudeau. This party, purged of all C.D. Howe "pro-industrial" leadership was led behind the scenes by Fabian Society ideologues and Rhodes scholars and other high level British assets as Maurice Strong, Walter Lockhart Gordon, Alexander King, Vincent Massey et al.
[5] The Pre-amble of the US Federal Constitution clearly states that all political-economic-judicial law emanates from the principle of the General Welfare, which itself is legitimized by the consent of the governed. Any economic decision, intended or otherwise which impinges on this principle is thus not legitimate in the eyes of constitutional law. Any nation, to be considered a nation has the mandate and power to cancel any policy, debt, or law if it infringes on the principle of the general good.
[6] See John Diefenbaker and the Sabotage of the Northern Vision, Canadian Patriot #4 www.canadianpatriot.org
Appendix
