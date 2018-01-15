Anchor:



A family from Germany decided to move to Stavropol region. The Martens family, having many children, couldn't settle down in their historic homeland because of the difference in upbringing traditions. The children refused to attend sex education classes. The father was put under arrest, fined, and was advised to leave the country.



A real theatrical performance awaited the Martens in the airport. The forced migrants name themselves Russian-Germans. Louisa and Evgeniy were taken to Germany by their repatriate parents. The young people were uncomfortable with European values and universal freedoms when they became a family and started raising their own kids.



"Our daughter said to us, that her teacher told them, that she was living with another woman. You see? And she passes on such an approach to the children." The house, which Evgeniy helped to fix this summer, was offered to the German family by one of the Stavropol residents.



The story of Evgeniy and Louisa's difficult return didn't leave him indifferent.



Vladimir Poluboyarenko, Stavropol resident:



"I am a Christian, the family turned to us for help. They've gone through hardships and they had some bad experience in the Novosibirsk region. That's why I think we should show some hospitality here in the Caucasus."



"They will live as long as they need to,"



the owner of the house tells us, showing us the storeroom of the house.



The supplies that the residents are bringing will last the family about a month.



-"Some nice people brought more candy, enough for two kindergartens."



-The fatigue from the journey disappeared when the migrants saw their temporary housing. There is enough room for everybody.



"It's very cozy, right? Very homelike atmosphere."



What the European guests didn't expect is to meet civil servants from the local government. They promised assistance. This family hopes that they've moved for the last time and that the southern part of our country will become their second home.

