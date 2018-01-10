The news comes from a report in The New York Times Monday, which purports that the barrage of attacks facing the firm, founded by former Wall Street Journal reporter Glenn Simpson, and dossier author Christopher Steele has not stopped Fusion GPS from continuing its investigations.
Based on multiple people briefed on the research, TheTimes reports that Fusion is still looking into links between Trump and Russia. The specific line of inquiry, however, remains under wraps.
Comment: Yawn. In Newsweeks next issue we'll be hearing about how George Bush will be renewing calls to find weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.
The news report comes just days after two prominent Republican senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee recommended to the Department of Justice that it open a probe into Steele. The letter was the first criminal referral in congressional investigations into Russia meddling in the election.
Senator Lindsey Graham, who made the criminal referral along with Senator Chuck Grassley, spoke about Steele on NBC's "Meet The Press" Sunday morning.
"During the time that Mr. Steele was being an informant for the FBI, we now know he was shopping the dossier to journalist outlets all over the world, which is inconsistent, in my view, with being a reliable informant," Graham told host Chuck Todd.
But Steele's actions aren't the only thing being bandied about around the halls of Congress and on political talk shows. Simpson and the approximately 20 hours of testimony he has provided to Congress across three separate committees have also become political flashpoints.
According to The Times, Grassley called Simpson "uncooperative" in assessing his testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, while Democratic Representative Adam Schiff said Simpson was "very cooperative" during his time testifying to the House Intelligence Committee.
The dossier itself contained a host of potentially damning claims, some of which have been verified since the report was controversially published in its entirety by Buzzfeed News just 10 days before Trump's inauguration. Other allegations remain unconfirmed.
Comment: Puhleeze! Nothing consequential has been verified. The dossier is a discredited piece of trash. Those still trying to pass it off as a reputable document discredit themselves as dumpster divers.
One particularly salacious claim yet to be verified, which has led to the dossier being referred to as the "pee tape dossier," says that before running for president, Trump hired prostitutes while he was staying in Russia to put on a "golden showers urination show" on a bed once slept in by Barack and Michelle Obama. The Russians reportedly planned to blackmail Trump with a video of the evening. Trump immediately denied the contents of the dossier in his signature manner, tweeting "FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!"
Yet while the investigations, probes and political sparring matches continue to play out within the halls of Congress, one of Simpson's allies says that if there is dirt to be found, Simpson will find it.
"[Simpson]'s a relentlessly digging sort of guy," Tim Burger, who worked with Simpson in the past, told The Times. "If there is a document out there about anything, he will find it."