Case in point: Anti-fascism activists gathered last week in Palm Beach, Florida, to protest Fox News correspondent Jesse Watters' speech at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit.
Demonstrators held signs calling speech attendees "racists," "Nazis" and - of course - "fascists."
So Cabot Phillips of Campus Reform mingled with the protesters on camera and began asking them if they actually could define the word "fascism."
For the record, Merriam-Webster defines fascism as "a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition."
As you might guess, the latter didn't quite match up with their responses.
How did the protesters respond to the question?
The outlet said the first few protesters refused to speak with "fascist sympathizers," but Phillips soon enough got around to some who gave it the ol' college try.
"I don't know ..." one young protester replied, adding that he didn't want to "commit to any sort of definition."
Another answered, "I don't really want to get into all that history and stuff."
Even a much older guy chuckled a tad at the question and said, "It's not an easy thing to define."
Another protester offered that fascism is an "increasingly upward, hierarchical model that puts white people and European people at the top," but Campus Reform said she declined to elaborate.
After one protester admitted he wanted to take free speech from those with whom he disagrees, Phillips pointed out that such an attitude "sounds kind of fascist."
The guy's answer? "I'm not the government."
Here's the video.
