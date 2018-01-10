© Reuters / AFP

Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, whose firm commissioned a controversial dossier alleging secret ties between President Donald Trump and the Kremlin, told congressional investigators last summer that the FBI found the dossier credible because an undisclosed "human source" associated with Trump had offered the bureau corroborating information. (bold italics added)

Q. You said that he told you of the meeting with the FBI in Rome in mid or late September, that he "gave them a full briefing"?



A. A debrief I think is what he probably said, they had debriefed him. I don't remember him articulating the specifics of that. You know, my understanding was that they would have gotten into who his sources were, how he knew certain things, and, you know, other details based on their own intelligence.



Essentially what he told me was they had other intelligence about this matter from an internal Trump campaign source and that - that they - my understanding was that they believed Chris at this point - that they believed Chris's information might be credible because they had other intelligence that indicated the same thing and one of those pieces of intelligence was a human source from inside the Trump organization.



Q. And did you have any understanding then or now as to who that human intelligence source from inside the Trump campaign might have been?



MR. LEVY: He's going to decline to answer that question.



MS. SAWYER: On what basis?



MR. SIMPSON: Security.



MR. LEVY: Security.

told him that they believed the Dossier was true because of the tip-off they had got about Papadopoulos

Why then if the evidence upon which the Russiagate investigation was launched has been discredited is it still continuing?