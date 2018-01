© Getty



© Getty



The Government is signed up to support hundreds of clinics offering contraception advice, the majority of which are in Africa, with foreign aid cash until at least 2022.At the same time hospitals here have had to cancel operations, forcing Theresa May to apologise yesterday for the chaos.Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said: "I think the NHS should be a priority rather than non-emergency health care in foreign countries."This is a huge amount of money and would help us meet the £350million extra for health care which many Brexiteers would like to see."The Department for International Development confirmed Britain had pumped £27million into family planning projects in Malawi, south-east Africa, since 2011.It said taxpayers' money would help save the lives of more than 6,000 women by preventing maternal deaths, help nearly 20 million receive contraceptives and stop six million unintended pregnancies.A department spokesman said: "We do not face a stark choice between spending on international development or British health care - this Government is able to do both.But critics pointed out that the NHS is in the grip of a winter crisis. LBC presenter Nick Ferrari said:Britain's legally binding foreign aid target - to spend 0.7 per cent of our national income overseas each year - now costs £13.4billion a year, equivalent to almost £37million a day.James Price, campaign manager at the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: "With all routine surgeries cancelled for the whole of January it will strike taxpayers as comical we still have a legally defined spending target on aid."Some 90,000 readers have so far sent in our Stop the Foreign Aid Madness coupon while a further 23,000 have put their names to an online petition calling for a change in the law.To back our crusade fill out the coupon, right, or to join the campaign online, please visit https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/200292