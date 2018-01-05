Ecuador's foreign minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa affirmed Wednesday that Julian Assange's health is deteriorated after five years and half of being holed up in the Andean country's embassy in London."His health is really deteriorated which is what occurs to a person who has been holed up for five years and a half in a place the size of an office which is not appropriate to have a normal life," said Espinosa without further detail.Assange asked Ecuador for asylum in 2012 and in spite of the country's diplomatic efforts, the case has not been solved.Ecuador has asked London for a safe conduct in order for Assange to be able to travel to the Andean country which has not been positively accepted.President Lenin Moreno, who took office in May 2017, has ratified that his government will continue to offer him protection but has asked him not to make remarks about other countries' internal affairs.