A German transsexual woman whose sperm was used to fertilize an egg with her female partner can be registered only as the child's father, according to a ruling by the country's highest civil court.The woman, who changed sex in 2012, has been in a registered civil partnership since September 2015. A child was born to the couple in June that year after the plaintiff's frozen sperm was used to fertilize an egg. Gender issues have been a hot topic in Germany in recent times. In November, the country's constitutional court ruled in favor of introducing a third gender category for people who do not identify as either male or female. The Federal Constitutional Court ruled at the time that the law on civil status discriminated against intersex people as it ruled out "the registration of a gender other than 'male' or 'female.'"