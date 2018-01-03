© Alan Thornton/Getty Images



Humans may use a host of facial cues - visible just hours after an infection starts - to avoid contracting illnesses from others, study indicatesCoughing, sneezing and clutching the stomach might be obvious signs of sickness,Scientists have found that signs of a person being acutely unwell -"We use a number of facial cues from other people and we probably judge the health in other people all the time," said John Axelsson, a co-author of the research and a professor at the stress research institute at Stockholm University.While previous work has shown that besides overt symptoms - such as sniffing -The team then showed the portraits to 62 participants who were asked to judge whether the pictured person was sick or healthy, with each picture shown for a maximum of five seconds.Axelsson said the judgement of whether someone was sick or healthy might vary depending on the people analysing the images,"I think it depends a bit on the context you are in, on what you are sensitive for," he said.To delve deeper a new group of 60 participants were shown the photographs, without being told which injection had been given.Professor Ben Jones of the Face Research Lab at the University of Glasgow welcomed the research. "This study adds to growing evidence for the existence of facial cues associated with acute sickness and help us understand how, unfortunately, social stigmas about people suffering illnesses might emerge," he said.Dr Carmen Lefevre of the centre for behaviour change at University College London also raised concerns about the small number of people who had been photographed. Nonetheless, she said the research supports the idea that humans have developed a range of behavioural mechanisms to help avoid catching diseases. "This is the first study [to show] that illness [is detectable] shortly after onset," she added.Dr Rachel McMullan of the Open University said that it would be helpful to look at whether the results held for a wide range of ethnic groups and for different diseases, but added the results suggested ill individuals could be spotted soon after infection."Being able to quickly identify and avoid potentially sick, contagious individuals will certainly be an evolutionary advantage and this study is a good starting point for further research into the how we detect early signs of infection," she said.