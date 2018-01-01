© Reuters/Lucas Jackson

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pledged on Monday to intensify efforts in order to resolve existing economic problems amid multiple demonstrations across the country, local media reported.Addressing the heads of the Iranian parliament's commissions in Tehran, Rouhani promised that his government would double its efforts to address economic issues, unemployment, inflation as well as air pollution in the country, the Fars news agency reported.Ongoing anti-government protests in Iran are the result of existing internal problems in the republic, Rouhani added."The enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran are angry with the glory, success, and the progress of the Iranian nation and they have vowed to get the regional troubles into Iran, but, sure, the people and officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to them," Rouhani said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.The Iranian president was speaking during a meeting with heads of the country's parliamentary commissions.Rouhani noted.Moreover, the Iranian leader claimed as quoted by the Fars news agency that the Saudis "have blatantly said that we will create problems in Tehran."Several major cities in Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, and Rasht, have been hit by protests since December 28, 2017. The people have taken to the streets to protest against unemployment, poverty, and the rising cost of living. Media reported that the number of people killed in protests in the country had jumped to 12.Several countries, including Russia, have expressed concerns over the unrest in Iran, expressing hope that violence would be avoided during the protests.