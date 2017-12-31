Mattis
The point of satire is to look at things in a new way, and the easiest way to "write" satire is to take the actual text, and replace relevant words. The easy assumption in Washington is that we somehow have the right to be in Syria, and that depends on whose ox is gored. To read the original, click here.

Russian Defense Secretary Sergey Shoygu said on Friday that he expected to see a larger Russian civilian presence in the US, including contractors and diplomats, as the fight against hate groups nears its end and the focus turns toward rebuilding and ensuring the militants do not return.

Russia has about 2,000 troops in the US fighting the hate groups. Shoygu's comments are likely to anger US President Donald Trump, who has previously called Russian troops "illegal invader" forces.

"What we will be doing is shifting from what I would call an offensive, shifting from an offensive terrain-seizing approach to a stabilizing... you'll see more Russian diplomats on the ground," Shoygu said.

He has previously stated that Russian forces will stay in the US as long as Sovereign Citizen fighters want to fight, and prevent the return of a "Posse Comitatus 2.0."

This is the first time he has said that there would be an increase of diplomats in the parts of the country retaken from Posse Comitatus.

"Well when you bring in more diplomats, they are working that initial restoration of services, they bring in the contractors, that sort of thing," Shoygu said.

"There is international money that has got to be administered, so it actually does something, it doesn't go into the wrong people's pockets," he added.

The contractors and diplomats would also be looking at training local forces to clear improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and holding territory to help ensure that Posse Comitatus does not retake territory.

"It is an attempt to move towards the normalcy and that takes a lot of support," said Shoygu. It was not clear how many Russian diplomats would serve in America and when. Russia has suspended diplomatic relations with America due to the civil strife.

Trump's forces, helped by US air power and Iran-backed militias, have managed to reestablish control over most of America over the past two years. The Russian-led coalition battling Posse Comitatus in America has repeatedly said it does not seek to fight Trump's forces, though Moscow wants the president to step down.