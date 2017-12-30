Puppet Masters
Putin - Western media's villain for everything they don't like
RT
Sat, 30 Dec 2017 14:20 UTC
Vladimir Putin wants to cut off your internet. At least, if you are a reader of the New York Times, you may well believe this. The NYT recently reported that "Russian submarines and spy ships are aggressively operating near the vital undersea cables that carry almost all global Internet communications."
The NYT didn't bother to expand on how a submarine might go about acting 'aggressively' in the presence of inert under sea cables in international waters. Indeed, later in the article they admit that there is "no evidence of any cable cutting." So the real story here is in fact: Russian submarine in the sea.
That doesn't sound like a terribly catchy headline though does it?
If you are a Mail on Sunday reader of the print edition, you were recently treated to a two page headline declaring "Putin's bombing of the innocents."
Curiously, the online version of that story omitted that headline.
The Mail is good at this. They can find a reason to blame Russia (quoted from someone else of course) in almost any story. The UK telephone company Talk Talk recently suffered a database hacking. The Mail ran a story about it. Sure enough, in that story we find a quote by someone called Ewan Lawson: "this could be part of a wider pattern of activity encouraged or even supported by the Russian state as part of an effort to destabilise the West."
Colour me sceptical, but I can't really see the West being destabilised because someone hacked the database of a minor mobile telephone company.
It must have been a quiet day at the Daily Express this week; they are again suggesting Russia is set to start WW3. Apparently, the Express "laid bare" Putin's "imperialist ambitions". The reason? Russia plans to build a military base - in Russia.
We see such nonsense in the Western media more than usual right now. When the editors want to keep a narrative alive, or bury some inconvenient actual news, they will publish something, anything, which allows them to use the headlines that apply to that narrative.
Often these stories are essentially made up, but they allow the use of the words and phrases the narrative dictates, and the narrative remains in the 'news'.
Continual hyperventilating about so-called (and usually non-existent) 'Russian aggression' keeps things like the US bombing of a hospital in Afghanistan off the front pages. Certainly it will keep out of the news the US tank that crashed through the gates of the same hospital destroying evidence less than two weeks later.
That is what is happening here. The Western media have had nothing credible to bash Russia with for some time. There's not a lot being published about American bumbling in the Middle East, Ukraine is yesterday's news while Petro Poroshenko decides how to further eviscerate the country that he is, nominally, the leader of. Few in the Western media really want to run stories about how Russia is obliterating ISIS positions in a matter of weeks where the US failed over a year and a half.
So instead, we get silly pieces that enable writers and thought leaders to keep the anti-Russian meme going with their audiences. Make something up, quote an unnamed source, add a stock photo of Putin with no shirt, and the anti-Putin propaganda train keeps on rumbling down the tracks.
Why the Western media misunderstand Russia
Much of the Western media fundamentally misunderstand Russians and Russia. Many blame Putin's 89 percent popularity rating in Russia on a ludicrous notion that people answer poll questions while gripped with fear. US News recently reported that "Russians that truly do support Putin form their opinions in a virtual information vacuum. The Russian public's news and information is overwhelmingly created, or at least vetted, by the Kremlin."
The very idea that - in the internet age - the government of a country such as Russia could control the media to such an extent that 127 million people (89 percent) could be hoodwinked en masse is frankly, preposterous.
A better approach for Western hacks might be to take a look at why Putin has such high support in Russia rather than trying to pretend he hasn't. From that, politicians elsewhere might learn something.
If one judges a politician's credibility by what they do, compared to what they say they will do, Putin is credible, honest and honourable. He has a long track record of doing what he said he would do. On the whole, when he says a thing, it will be so. If he does not say a thing, then you can be sure that what you are hearing is speculation. Voters like that. In the West, we have almost no experience of this.
On foreign policy, the Western media glibly overlooks the fact that the US has invaded over a dozen countries and tried to overthrow the elected governments of many others since just 1990. Yet Russia is criticised for allowing Crimea to reunify with hardly a shot fired, which undoubtedly saved many lives while following the will of the people.
this week with China - is meant to be seen as somehow 'spreading democracy' and a harbinger of some kind of 'freedom'.
The Western media is confused. To find a president that actually leads, one who puts the national interest first and does what he says he will do is somewhat disturbing for them. Such behaviour is beyond their domestic sphere of experience. So they extrapolate from this that it cannot actually be so. The polls must be faked, people must be rigid with terror and afraid to speak out or they must have no access to news.
Comment: How to report what you do not understand?
If so few Western hacks understand Russia, and cannot be bothered to learn, how do they fill their column inches? Rather than critical analysis, investigating a variety of viewpoints or perhaps even talking to some Russians, many just follow the herd and make it up.
Cue another story on 'Russian aggression', Russia being poised to invade [choose any country here], Russia encroaching in someone's airspace or the latest media misrepresentation: Russia killing moderate terrorists (helpfully called 'rebels' for that purpose), presented as if eradicating terrorists is a bad thing.
Reading the Western media can easily conjure up an image of Putin that has him cackling in his volcano, stroking a white cat with a control panel of missile launch buttons at his elbow. It is also amusing to note that every decision made at any level of government in Russia is always personally attributed to Putin. The media imagines that he somehow personally approves every piece of media output, every article and every minor decision. He must have some time management skills!
With such an anti-Putin narrative now the norm in the Western media for so long, it becomes quite easy to see how lazy hacks will use him as the default baddie for almost anything that happens. Mobile phone company hacked? Blame Russia. Found a Russian submarine in the sea someplace? See what is nearby and accuse Russia of being aggressive towards it. Facts are irrelevant if you are able to twist words or modify their intent by quoting them out of context. Find someone who is 'worried' and sprinkle in the word 'Kremlin' here and there for a sinister overtone.
It seems unlikely that the mainstream Western media will ever go back to honest and fair journalism as they have now travelled so far in the other direction. But a good start would be having the hacks who diligently churn out negative content about Russia each and every day to actually go to Russia and learn something.
Better still; send them to Syria to watch the 800,000 refugees returning home thanks to Russia's efforts to crush ISIS. It's hard to put a negative spin on that.
Stuart Smith, for RT
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Comment: Nothing had changed since the publication of this article two years back. Western governments continue to blame Russia for every thing ( Trump's election as US president, Brexit, Catalonia referendum etc.) they don't like, while Putin continue to resolve the mess Western nations creating in Middle East and other areas of the world.