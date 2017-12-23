puigdemont catalan vote
© Albert Gea / Reuters
Pro-independence parties have again secured an absolute majority in the Catalan parliament, with former regional leader Carles Puigdemont poised to regain the power he had been stripped of by Madrid.

With over 99.5 percent of the votes counted, the trio of pro-independence parties: the Together for Catalonia (JxCat), headed by deposed regional president Puigdemont, the Esquerra Republicana (ERC) and the Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) are likely to secure 70 parliamentary seats collectively, with 68 required for an absolute majority in the 135-seat assembly.

Although the Citizens Party won the election by a small margin in terms of vote share, it will only pick up 37 seats, and unlikely to form a unionist majority.

While the preliminary results signal a likely victory for the secessionists, it shows a great rift among Catalans on the question of independence. The unionist and pro-independence parties are only separated by a couple percent of votes.

The snap elections were called by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in October, in the aftermath of the independence referendum deemed illegal by Madrid. The October 1 independence plebiscite was marred by a central government sanctioned police crackdown on voters.