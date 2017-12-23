train
© Egon Bömsch / Global Look Press
A two-train collision resulted in a pair of carriages being overturned near the Austrian capital Vienna. Over a dozen people were injured, local transport company confirmed.

The crash happened at around 6pm local time near the station of Kritzendorf, north of Vienna. Roman Hahslinger, a spokesman for railway company OBB, said a Railjet intercity train with 30 people on board struck an empty regional train, resulting in the Railjet train tipping over.

Vienna's S-Bahn said in a tweet that emergency workers treated 15 people who were injured in the crash. However, the chief of the local fire department, Franz Resperger, told noe.ORF.at that initial information suggests 20 people were injured.

Resperger also told ORF that two helicopters and a large number of rescue workers were on the scene. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Rescue services had to free some of the trapped passengers from the carriages, authorities said. A rail replacement bus has been set up to service the route.