A two-train collision resulted in a pair of carriages being overturned near the Austrian capital Vienna. Over a dozen people were injured, local transport company confirmed.Vienna's S-Bahn said in a tweet that emergency workers treated 15 people who were injured in the crash. However, the chief of the local fire department, Franz Resperger, told noe.ORF.at that initial information suggests 20 people were injured.Resperger also told ORF that two helicopters and a large number of rescue workers were on the scene. The cause of the crash is still unknown.