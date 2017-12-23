© YouTube/A Fox

*Audio Only* - I apologize about the video of my window screen, but I finally caught the noise with my phone and that's all I was concerned about. I was drifting back to sleep with my sick kid when this sound jostled me awake, I threw open the window and just let it record. (( Friday, December 15th approximately 8:30 AM. ))This is maybe the 5th time I've heard this in the past 1.5 to 2 years. I always hear it when I'm near my home in Queens, New York. The sounds can vary but are always extremely loud coming from everywhere, lasting 5 to 10 minutes.Interestingly enough, a few different "intuitives" that I've asked have all told me the same thing.. Just thought I'd put this out there because I don't want to promote fear. If you search YouTube with keywords like trumpet sounds coming from the sky strange unexplained noises etc.. you can find videos from all over the world and they all have similar sounds! A few have banging or boom sounds, I've personally never heard that kind though.Let me know if any of you have heard anything like this, where you live, and the approximate date/time, thanks :)