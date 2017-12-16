Atrium Innovations owns Douglas Laboratories, Pure Encapsulations, Wobenzym, Klean Athlete, and a few more brands. You may know them best for Garden of Life supplements. Nestlé announced last Saturday that they are buying Atrium Innovations for 2.3 billion.
We value Atrium's history as a highly successful company and welcome its 1,400 employees to the Nestlé family. Their brands are a natural complement to our Consumer Care portfolio, which offers nutritional solutions in the areas of Healthy Aging, Healthy Growing, Gut Health and Obesity Care. Atrium's portfolio will extend our product range with value-added solutions such as probiotics, plant-based protein nutrition, meal replacements and an extensive multivitamin line, enabling consumers to address their health and wellness goals. - Nestlé
Peter Luther, soon to be x-CEO, had this to say:
Since Atrium was established in 1999, we have been dedicated to providing premium-quality, science-based, professionally recognized products to consumers and healthcare practitioners. We are very pleased to be joining Nestlé Health Science as we share a common purpose of helping people lead healthier lives by providing good-for-you products made with the highest standards for quality and efficacy. Nestlé will provide Atrium with the resources to accelerate the growth of our brands and reach more people globally.
Nestlé is a Swiss multinational food and beverage company that sells baby food, bottled water, breakfast cereals, coffee and tea, confectionery, dairy products, ice cream, frozen food, pet foods, and snacks - none of which are particularly healthy. The company is no stranger to negative news, as it is reportedly in the spotlight for various human rights abuses. Remember when Nestlé's Chairman said that water is not a basic human right? (He later adjusted that claim.) For other reasons to be concerned, check out Why Nestlé is one of the most hated companies in the world or watch this video:
Comment: Well that sucks. These are actually good quality supplements so discouraging to know that buying them puts money into the pockets of pure evil. How evil?
This evil: