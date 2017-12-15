© Jenevieve Robbins/Reuters



one of the few developed countries to still use the death penalty.

and, in some cases, innocence

But executions and death sentences in the US remained at, according to an annual report released on Thursday by the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC)."In the long term, it looks as though death sentences and executions are going to remain low; certainly they are going to remain low compared to the levels a generation ago," said Robert Dunham, the organization's executive director.DPIC provides analysis and tracks data on the death penalty, but does not take a position for or against capital punishment.The falling rates are marked by the DPIC report's findings thatwhich the Fair Punishment Project at Harvard Law School said had potent claims for mitigation."One of the most disturbing features of the 2017 executions was the execution of prisoners who had never received meaningful review of important issues in their cases," the report said. "."The falling number of death sentences, however, is more significant than the number of executions for detecting the popularity of the death penalty, because. For instance, Tommy Arthur was sentenced to death in 1983, but he faced seven execution dates in 16 years before being killed in Alabama in May.There were 39 death sentences projected for 2017 - the second-lowest annual total of death sentences since 1972. The tally includes 36 confirmed death sentences and three cases in which final sentences are due by the end of the year and are expected to be death because it was recommended by the jury.These falling rates coincide with declining public support for the death penalty for a person convicted of murder., according to a Gallup poll released in October.In Amnesty International's most recent assessment of global executions, the human rights group found"Despite the fact that these are still problems in the US and around the world, we are seeing some hopeful trends," said Kristina Roth, senior program officer for criminal justice at Amnesty International USA.The human rights group also found that the US was one of 23 countries that carried out executions in 2016.While the US remains in the minority of countries that support the death penalty, executions and. The 23 executions in 2017 were carried out in just eight states and the 39 new death sentences were imposed by 14 states and the federal government.Even so, some of the outlier counties known for their propensity for the death penalty are no longer using the punishment, whichThe county, which is home to Houston, recently elected a new district attorney, Kim Ogg, who took office on the first of this year.Ogg told the Texas Observer in June that she had opposed the death penalty early in her career but as district attorney thought it should remain an option for prosecutors."The fact that Harris County is dropping off the list of most prolific death sentences shows that," Dunham said.Some legal changes in states that use the death penalty impacted the 2017 rates as well. In Florida, a judge can now only give the death penalty if a jury unanimously recommends it. In Alabama, judges can no longer override a jury's decision to recommend life sentences instead of death.Dunham said the DPIC data did not show whether the US would renounce capital punishment, but it seems clear the practice is on its last legs. He said: "What we see is a long-term trend, and that long-term trend is toward diminished use of the death penalty with both fewer death sentences and fewer executions."