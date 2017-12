© Eliot Herman



Halos around the sun or moon are caused by ice crystals, like those in high cirrus clouds. Sometimes you can't see clouds, but - in these photos - you can.Eliot Herman is Tucson, Arizona has been working all year to compile a series of images of every major meteor shower in 2017 . So last weekend, as this week's Geminid meteor shower was rising to its peak, he had his automatic camera set-up running all night. You can see one result in the images above. He didn't catch a Geminid (although he did catch a random meteor, which exploded as it fell ). But he caught something equally wonderful, a long-lasting halo around the moon.Thank you, Eliot!By the way, it must be lunar halo weather in Tucson. Check out this interesting halo photo , also by Eliot Herman, from late November.Bottom line: Series of photos of a long-lasting lunar halo over Tucson, Arizona, December 9, 2017.