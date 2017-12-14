© The Telegraph

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert appeared to walk back statements by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calling for negotiations with North Korea."We're ready to talk anytime they'd like to talk," Tillerson said on Tuesday, during a question-and-answer session at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC.On Wednesday, Nauert said that Tillerson's comments were not an announcement of a shift in US policy. North Korea would have to suspend its weapons program before any talks could talk place, "and we certainly haven't seen that right now," she said."It's not realistic to say we are only going to talk if you come to the table ready to give up your program," he said. "They have too much invested in it.""They have to come to the table with the view that that want to make a different choice," the US secretary of state said, adding he "will continue our diplomatic efforts until the first bomb drops."Nauert said Wednesday. An unnamed White House official told Reuters"The administration is united in insisting that any negotiations with North Korea must wait until the regime fundamentally improves its behavior," the official told Reuters, insisting on anonymity. "As the secretary of state himself has said,The US has put in place the "most comprehensive set of economic sanctions that I think that ever have been assembled,"according to Tillerson. He praised the effects of the sanctions, noting that fuel prices have dramatically increased, the country is no longer able to export goods, and that the