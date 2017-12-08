"The training was designed to speed up people's visual information processing, for example by having them spot a car on a screen, and a truck on the periphery of their vision, at the same time. Those who are claimed to have benefited trained for an hour, twice a week, for five weeks, and some went on to have booster sessions at the end of the first and third years."

Too Early to Tell if Brain Training Is Effective Form of Prevention

"First off, the finding that speed of processing training reduced dementia risk only just scrapes by in terms of statistical standards. Scientific convention holds that a p-value of 0.05 is the threshold for statistical relevance - any higher and it's possible the same result could occur by chance. Here, the reduced risk p-value was 0.049, meaning the result would almost be considered statistically irrelevant ...

Second, participants in the study self-reported their dementia, meaning they weren't clinically diagnosed as having the condition ...

'It's positive that this study compared several types of brain training and was both long term and large scale in nature,' says the director of research at the Alzheimer's Society in the U.K., Doug Brown, who wasn't involved in the research. 'However, as it relied on self-reporting of dementia in many cases rather than a robust clinical diagnosis, the results should be interpreted with caution.'"

Your Brain Keeps Growing and Changing Throughout Life

"We interact with our genome every moment of our lives, and we can do so very, very positively. Keeping your blood sugar low is very positive in terms of allowing the genes to express reduced inflammation, which increase the production of life-giving antioxidants.

So that's rule No. 1: You can change your genetic destiny. Rule No. 2: You can change your genetic destiny to grow new brain cells ...You are constantly growing new brain cells ... throughout your lifetime, through the process of neurogenesis."

How to Protect Your Brain With Wise Lifestyle Choices

a ketogenic diet high in healthy fats

Are You Getting Enough of These Important Brain Nutrients?

Mitochondrial Dysfunction Is at the Heart of Alzheimer's

"If you've got inflammation going on, you are making amyloid because ... it is a very effective endogenous antimicrobial. [I]n that case, it's not really a disease ... [It's] a falling apart of the system. You're making amyloid because you're fighting microbes, because you're ... inflamed, because you are decreased in your trophic support (insulin resistance, and so on) or because [you're toxic].

Guess what amyloid does beautifully? It binds toxins like metals, mercury and copper. It's very clear you're making [amyloid] to protect yourself. It's all well and good if you want to remove it, but make sure to remove the inducer of it before you remove it. Otherwise, you're putting yourself at risk."

Alzheimer's Screening Tests

Photobiomodulation for Brain Health

EMFs - A Wildly Underestimated Contributor to Alzheimer's

Now Available: 'Fat for Fuel Ketogenic Cookbook'