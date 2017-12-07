Comment: Boris is probably more than just a buffoon making another gaffe: Death squads, pedophiles and psychopaths: Inside the British establishment
Mapping out his post-Brexit foreign policy vision in a speech on Thursday, the foreign secretary warned that the United Kingdom must not be hampered by old wounds left by past conflicts in Libya and the Middle East.
"British foreign policy is not the problem; it is part of the solution," he said, making the point that unrest in Syria and the Middle East "have been exacerbated not so much by Western meddling as by our aloofness."
Comment: The UK's war crimes in the Middle East are legion and Boris will go down in history as nothing but a demented cheer leader for a failing psychopathic regime. He probably doesn't really know what's going on anyway but is a very useful idiot: Report: MI6 'doesn't trust' UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson enough to share information with him
"Look at the reality of UK hard power. The second biggest defense budget of NATO. One of the few countries capable of supplying airpower more than 7,000 miles overseas.
We are learning what that retreat has cost us in the past," he told a crowd at the Foreign Office in London.
"We will win when we understand that 'we' means not just us in the West, but the hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world who share the same hopes and dreams, who have the same anxieties and goals for their families as we do... and who are equally determined to beat this plague. We can beat it together, and we will," he added.
After his speech, Johnson was asked about Trump's declaration that Jerusalem is Israel's capital. The foreign secretary echoed Prime Minister Theresa May, calling the move "not helpful."
Comment: Few share the same hopes and dreams as Boris and his cronies, nor do they share their delusions regarding the UK's presence in the Middle East. It has become clear that the UK in alliance with the US and other corrupt western nations that their main purpose is chaos creation and plunder:
