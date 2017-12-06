Consider:
- Peter Strzok was the lead FBI agent in charge of the 2015/2016 Hillary Clinton email investigation. - Agent Strzok was one of a small group who actually interviewed Hillary Clinton. - Agent Strzok was also the person who interviewed Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills, granting them immunity. - Agent Strzok created the wordingfor the Comey/Clinton exoneration
- Strzok was the counterintelligence investigator for the 2016 'vast Russian conspiracy', narrative. - Agent Strzok was also the FBI contact person to receive the Russian Dossier and interview the author Christopher Steele.
- Agent Peter Strzok was then hired by Robert Mueller to lead the FBI investigative efforts into the "Russian Election Collusion/Conspiracy." - Agent Strzok was the person who interviewed National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
- Agent Strzok was then removed from the Mueller Team after the anti-Trump/pro-Clinton content of his internal communications were discovered by the ongoing Inspector General investigation.