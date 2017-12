© Joshua Roberts / Reuters



Media hysteria over alleged Russian collusion continues, even as President Donald Trump's short-lived national security adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about speaking with Russian officials to advance Israeli interests.An indictment released by the office of special prosecutor Robert Mueller says that Flynn spoke with Sergey Kislyak, then-Russian Ambassador to the United States, twice in December, when Trump was president-elect.According to the court documents, Flynn contacted Kislyak on December 19, 2016, the day after former President Barack Obama signed an executive order imposing sanctions against Russia as punishment for alleged Russian "meddling" in the 2016 US presidential elections.Shortly after, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow would not expel any US diplomats, but rather invite them to the Kremlin for holiday celebrations.On Friday, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-California), the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that Flynn's guilty plea was "a stunning revelation" that showed the former national security advisor violated the Logan ActThe Logan Act of 1979 calls for the prosecution of any US person who "directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States.""This shows a Trump associate negotiating with the Russians against US policy and interests before Donald Trump took office and after it was announced that Russia had interfered in our election," Feinstein said in a statement Only two people have ever been indicted under the Logan Act, and no one has ever been prosecuted. If convicted, Flynn could face up to three years in federal prison.On December 22, 2016, Flynn contacted Kislyak to ask if Russia would delay or defeat a UN Security Council vote criticizing Israeli settlements. UN Resolution 2334 demanded that Israel "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem" and said that the settlements established by Israel have "no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law."The day after the resolution was submitted, the Justice Department said that "a very senior member of the Presidential Transition Team" directed Flynn to contact "several foreign governments, including Russia," in order to "learn where each government stood on the resolution and to influence those governments to delay the vote or defeat the resolution."The resolution was adopted on December 23 after Obama instructed his ambassador to the United Nations to abstain from the vote and all other countries on the Security Council, including Russia backed the resolution.Flynn did contact Russians, just as he did as instructed to contact all foreign ambassadors and foreign ministers on the UN Security Council to ask them to change their vote until Obama was out of office.Flynn also contacted the US missions of Uruguay and Malaysia, while Kushner contacted the British ambassador to the United States in the hours before the vote, two diplomats familiar with the conversations told Reuters Kushner reportedly told Flynn that "this was a top priority for the president."On Sunday, Kushner conducted an interview with Haim Saban, a prominent Clinton Foundation donor, who thanked him for "taking steps to try and get the United Nation Security Council to not go along with what ended up being an abstention by the US against a 50-year-old tradition.""To be honest with you, as far as I know there's nothing illegal there," Saban said. "But I think that this crowd and myself want to thank you for making that effort, so thank you very much."On cable news, Russiagate garners ratings, but there has been scant coverage of Israel's influence peddling that led Flynn to contact Kislyak.On Monday night, Chris Matthews closed his monologue on MSNBC's Hardball asking why the Trump administration would direct Flynn "to tell the Russian ambassador what he wanted done in regard to US sanctions, what he wanted Russia to do in regards to Israel?""Russia, Russia, Russia. It's been the pattern of the year," Matthews said in his next breath.Other news outlets slammed the Trump administration for having ties with Russia, but barely mentioned that Flynn was lobbying on behalf of Israel.To their credit, the Times did say that Mueller's investigators have learned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the Trump transition team to lobby other countries on the resolution.In a report entitled, "Five reasons Michael Flynn's guilty plea is such a big deal," USA Today only mentions Israel once, in passing. CNN takes the same tact in a report , titled, "Michael Flynn's guilty plea is an absolutely massive problem for Donald Trump."