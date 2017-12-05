© David Sheen



anti-Semitism

drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis

In the wake of Corbyn's election

Zionism

a racist and reactionary colonial ideology which directly led to the ethnic cleansing of Palestine

[I]t is always incendiary to compare the actions of Jewish people or institutions anywhere in the world to those of Hitler or the Nazis or to the perpetration of the Holocaust. Indeed such remarks can only be intended to be incendiary rather than persuasive. Why? Because the Shoah is still in people's living family experience and because, if every human rights atrocity is described as a Holocaust, Hitler's attempted obliteration of the Jewish people is diminished or de-recognised in our history as is the history of a global minority that has had cause to feel, at worst, persecuted and, at best, vulnerable for thousands of years. Other hideous human rights atrocities from African slavery to the killing fields of Cambodia, the Armenian and Rwandan genocides are all of course to be remembered and described, but diluting their particularity or comparing degrees of victimhood and evil does no service to anyone.

assumed that the Holocaust was a Jewish only affair

The Holocaust in the service of Israel

The Holocaust has been employed shamelessly by Israel

There has not been a war in Israel from 1948 till the present ongoing burst of violence which began in October 2000, that has not been perceived , defined and conceptualised in terms of the Holocaust.' (p.4)

a kill ratio of 30-1, nearly all of whom were civilians

Kill them all

the slogan of the SS

The Nazis were not an exception to but very much a part of history

The Nazi Metaphor

Israel boasts that it calculates the calorific value of food allowed to enter Gaza

Transfer

The Holocaust

T-4 came from the

example

of the United States

As a historian I know that every comparison is limited. On the other hand, without comparisons, no historiography is possible. Understanding a historical event is a kind of translation into the language of our time. If we would leave every phenomenon in its peculiarity, we could not make this translation. Every translation is an interpretation and every interpretation is also a comparison.

I have spent most of my life in combating these very doctrines, when presented to me in the form of anti-Semitism, and I can only regard them as the more dangerous when they come to me in the guise of Zionism. They constitute a capitulation to our enemies. [B Destani (ed) The Zionist movement and the foundation of Israel 1839-1972 Cambridge 2004, Vol 1, p727].

If I knew that it would be possible to save all the children in Germany by bringing them over to England, and only half of them by transporting them to Eretz Yisrael, then I would opt for the second alternative. For we must weigh not only the life of these children, but also the history of the People of Israel. [Yoav Gelber, 'Zionist policy and the fate of European Jewry 1939-42, p.199, Yad Vashem Studies,, Vol. 12].

'In spite of the certainty that genocide was being carried out, the Jewish Agency Executive did not deviate appreciably from its routine... Two facts can be definitively stated: Ben Gurion did not put the rescue effort above Zionist politics and he did not regard it as a principle task demanding his personal leadership.' [p. 848]

when most of Europe's Jews were still alive, the Zionists were thinking of creating a memorial to them

There was no clearer, more grotesque, even macabre expression of the tendency to think of the Holocaust in the past tense: while the Yishuv discussed the most appropriate way to memorialise them, most of the victims were still alive.' [The Seventh Million, p. 141]

'why not, what have they got to fear'?