Puppet Masters
Germany's far-right lesbian mother: The AfD's Alice Weidel tries to bring down Angela Merkel
Alice Foster
Sunday Express
Tue, 26 Sep 2017 18:21 UTC
Sunday Express
Tue, 26 Sep 2017 18:21 UTC
The sharply dressed blonde pitted herself against Angela Merkel, the most powerful woman in Europe, in the German election on Sunday.
The AfD came third in the election with 12.6 per cent, well behind Mrs Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) and Martin Schulz's Social Democrats (SPD).
Alice Weidel, 38, may have had no hope of beating Mrs Merkel, but she has helped to put the migrant crisis at the heart of the election debate.
The openly gay politician has a doctorate in economics, has a home in Switzerland, lived in China for years and is trying to soften the image of the AfD in Germany.
The anti-Islam AfD wants to close Germany's borders, leave the eurozone and crack down on immigration. Nevertheless Mrs Weidel calls herself "classic liberal".
The polished Ms Weidel and the AfD's other top candidate, Alexander Gauland, 76, have proved to be a successful double act in the election race despite a series of controversies.
The odd couple took centre stage after AfD leader Frauke Petry made a shock announcement that she would not be the lead candidate for the German election.
Earlier this month German media published an leaked email in which Ms Weidel allegedly called the government "pigs". Her lawyer denied she was the author.
In the email, Ms Weidel allegedly said the government were "nothing other than the puppets of the victorious powers of the Second World War".
Mr Gauland also provoked outrage by saying at a recent rally that Germans should no longer be reproached with the Nazi past and should take pride in their World War Two soldiers.
Martin Schulz, the candidate for the Social Democrats (SPD) said that Mr Gauland "speaks the language of the Harzburger Front", a radical right-wing alliance in Weimar Germany.
"The gravediggers of the Weimar democracy, they spoke like Mr Gauland," he said.
Support for the AfD, which has won voters with its anti-immigrant rhetoric, jumped 2 points to 11 percent in the latest Forsa poll.
This puts the AfD on course to become the first far-right party in more than half a century to clear the five percent hurdle and enter parliament.
Mr Garland said has said the AfD would revive debate there after four years of "grand coalition" rule by the two major parties.
"It must get into the Bundestag lower house so that debates happen again in this parliament because on fundamental questions on the nation everyone is always in agreement (and) this parliament ... has become totally boring," he told Reuters.
Comment: For more on Weidel and the AfD, see: