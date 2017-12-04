© EPA



The ex-Goldman Sachs banker and lesbian mother was one of the top two candidates for the anti-immigrant Eurosceptic party Alternative for Germany (AfD).The sharply dressed blonde pitted herself against Angela Merkel, the most powerful woman in Europe, in the German election on Sunday.The AfD came third in the election with 12.6 per cent, well behind Mrs Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) and Martin Schulz's Social Democrats (SPD).The openly gay politician has a doctorate in economics, has a home in Switzerland, lived in China for years and is trying to soften the image of the AfD in Germany.The anti-Islam AfD wants to close Germany's borders, leave the eurozone and crack down on immigration. Nevertheless Mrs Weidel calls herself "classic liberal".The polished Ms Weidel and the AfD's other top candidate, Alexander Gauland, 76, have proved to be a successful double act in the election race despite a series of controversies.In the email, Ms Weidel allegedly said the government were "".Mr Gauland also provoked outrage by saying at a recent rally that Germans should no longer be reproached with the Nazi past and should take pride in their World War Two soldiers.Martin Schulz, the candidate for the Social Democrats (SPD) said that Mr Gauland "speaks the language of the Harzburger Front", a radical right-wing alliance in Weimar Germany."The gravediggers of the Weimar democracy, they spoke like Mr Gauland," he said.This puts the AfD on course to become the first far-right party in more than half a century to clear the five percent hurdle and enter parliament.Mr Garland said has said the AfD would revive debate there after four years of "grand coalition" rule by the two major parties."It must get into the Bundestag lower house so that debates happen again in this parliament because on fundamental questions on the nation everyone is always in agreement (and) this parliament ... has become totally boring," he told Reuters.