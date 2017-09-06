© Global Look Press



Weidel, from the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, exited the debate airing on public broadcaster ZDF live on air. The candidate in this month's election could be seen gathering her papers and walking away as the audience applauded the remarks from Andreas Scheuer, a member of Merkel's conservative bloc.Around 40 minutes into the debate Scheuer asked Weidel if she would distance herself from statements made by another of her party's candidates, Alexander Gauland, who described fellow party member, Bjoern Hoecke, as "the soul of the AfD."In January, Hoecke called for a "180 degree turnaround" in the way in which Germany was atoning for Nazi crimes.attacking ZDF moderator Marietta Slomka."This is not worthy of a public service broadcaster. Mrs Slomka's behaviour does not serve the democratic process, but distorts it and is deeply unprofessional," she said."Ms Slomka shouldn't act out her personal animosities in the television show," she added.