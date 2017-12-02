First deputy chairman of Russia's Central Bank - Sergey Shvetsov has recently announced that BRICS countries are mulling the creation of a unified gold trading system. And as David Gibson, Managing Director at GoldVu Investment Company, told Radio Sputnik,How realistic are the plans to create a unifying system for gold trade within the BRICS region?I think it's very realistic. I mean, even there were no detailed plans announced,as gold has been used historically as an instrument of trade for centuries. So it's just a case of waiting to hear the details, but it's very achievable.And how will this new unifying system work? Will this system be dependent on other trade hubs?I think it's very likely that the system will run in parallel with the other trade hubs, but it's also likely to be launched and restricted at the start to specific commodities. For example, it has been reported that both Russia and China have been preparing to launchin St. Petersburg and Shanghai,And that would work would be if currency exports oil to China, to the largest oil refinery in the world, and accepts yuan in exchange. And it may be possible for the country to sort the yuan-oil sales into gold.And how will this initiative affect all the other global financial markets, namely American and European ones; and what about the world economy, is it going to affect that? What's your assessment of that?It's going to affect (them) in a couple of ways.However, nothing dramatic will happen to the market as a whole. Such an initiative will signal an important fundamental change and it benefits BRICS in general, for sure, in the long run; and