The Bank of England's Financial Stability Report released Tuesday crowed that U.K. officials are on top of the domestic banking risks they can control, but sent out a loud warning on what they can't -- Brexit.That alarm bell is intended not just for the U.K. government, but also to European Union negotiators.The BOE highlighted two obvious financial contract risks from Brexit. The first concerns the need for U.K. and EU legislation to ensure effective cover will stay in place for holders of 40 billion pounds ($53.2 billion) of insurance.Secondly, the 26 trillion pounds of outstanding derivatives contracts cleared through London would become vulnerable were U.K. banks to lose their passporting rights. An abrupt end to the free movement of capital could create knock-on effects for servicing existing contracts, such as transfer of margin, that could be nothing short of disastrous.London has 97% of the clearing for euro-denominated OTC interest-rate derivativesLondon derivative contracts at risk from Brexit - £26 billionTo guard against these risks, particularly given the prospect of a no-deal tumble out of the EU in March 2019, Carney has called for a 24-month transition period.He's returning fire in a battle that will have big consequences for Britain. Earlier this summer, the European Central Bank lobbied harder to shift clearing of euro-denominated securities into the euro area. There is no doubting it is a highly-coveted prize that various European capitals would love to win. Deutsche Boerse recently made another bid to secure a leading role.He made the point being separating euro-denominated contracts from other currencies would raise costs for all. He even quantified the cost -- 22 billion euros ($26 billion) annually for every basis point up tick in interest costs. And that increase would get passed on to European households and businesses.