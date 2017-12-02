Puppet Masters
State Dept. dismisses rumors: Trump not firing Tillerson, no changes planned
RT
Thu, 30 Nov 2017 17:11 UTC
Nauert was responding to speculation in Washington, fueled by a New York Times report published Thursday morning and citing an anonymous White House official, that Trump was considering ousting Tillerson and replacing him with CIA chief Mike Pompeo. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) was mentioned as the possible replacement for Pompeo.
Trump's chief of staff, John F. Kelly, called the State Department earlier in the day and said the media reports of Tillerson's impending dismissal "were not true," Nauert said. No personnel changes were planned at the State Department, she added.
The White House also confirmed that Tillerson remains the top US diplomat.
"The secretary of state is here, and we're working hard to get big things accomplished," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Thursday.
All Cabinet secretaries serve at the pleasure of the president, Sanders reminded reporters, and when Trump loses confidence in someone they will no longer serve in the administration. Tillerson continues to serve, Sanders pointed out.
"I don't know where these stories are coming from," she added. The secretary of state is a pretty tough guy."
Asked about the report, which the media have already dubbed 'Rexit,' Defense Secretary James Mattis said "there is nothing to it."
The US media have already "fired" Tillerson once before. In early October, NBC News reported that Vice President Mike Pence had to talk the secretary of state out of resigning, after Tillerson insulted Trump's intelligence during a midsummer meeting.
Tillerson, a former Exxon Mobil executive, dismissed the NBC report as "petty nonsense" and said he never considered resigning.
Trump said at the time he had "full confidence" in Tillerson and branded the NBC report "fake news, totally phony."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Russiagate disease is alive and well in Holland thanks to the long arm of NATO
- RT drops truth bombs on the Clintons with back-to-back stories on Slick Willy's sexual transgressions
- The Handmaid's Tale becomes a reality - Infertility is on the rise
- Adderall alternatives: Natural ADHD subsititutes
- 'P is for Palestine': Why a children's book has Zionists losing their minds
- DOJ may bring federal charges against illegal immigrant Steinle murder case
- Cops severely beat, taser and mace a man after mistaking his colostomy bag for a gun
- Testosterone found to have protective effects against asthma
- Brexit deal could be back on track as UK caves to Brussels' demands
- Twitter spat between Trump and May leaves Trump state visit up in the air
- Baltimore police are not permitting FBI to join investigation of slain whistleblower cop
- University in Peshawar, Pakistan comes under fire from gunmen disguised in burqas leaving 9 dead and dozens injured
- European Parliament passes non-binding embargo on all arms sales to Saudi Arabia over Yemeni war crimes
- Lavrov blasts Nikki Haley's threats to North Korea as "bloodthirsty tirade"
- Press conference to draw attention to Bill Clinton's sexual assaults draws scant attention from mainstream media
- Varoufakis weighs in on Brexit negotiations: 'I cannot see the logic in increasing the offer to Brussels'
- Democrat Rep suggests Conyers accusers shouldn't be believed - because they're white
- The AGW debate - Cold now caused by heat!
- The French left is falling for identity politics: Tearing itself apart over Islam
- A look at the Obama regime's criminal syndicate, the DOJ
- Russiagate disease is alive and well in Holland thanks to the long arm of NATO
- RT drops truth bombs on the Clintons with back-to-back stories on Slick Willy's sexual transgressions
- Brexit deal could be back on track as UK caves to Brussels' demands
- Twitter spat between Trump and May leaves Trump state visit up in the air
- European Parliament passes non-binding embargo on all arms sales to Saudi Arabia over Yemeni war crimes
- Lavrov blasts Nikki Haley's threats to North Korea as "bloodthirsty tirade"
- Varoufakis weighs in on Brexit negotiations: 'I cannot see the logic in increasing the offer to Brussels'
- Democrat Rep suggests Conyers accusers shouldn't be believed - because they're white
- The French left is falling for identity politics: Tearing itself apart over Islam
- A look at the Obama regime's criminal syndicate, the DOJ
- Trial may shift focus to North Korea in Kim Jong Nam's murder
- Flynn pleads guilty of lying to the FBI
- Russian delegation reports North Korea is open to talks if recognized as a nuclear power
- Gibson: BRICS gold trade system is poised to reduce US dollar dominance
- The shadow role: India's secret involvement in the war against Yemen
- Gaza under attack as Israeli tanks and fighter jets fire on targets in the strip
- America's addiction to military-industrial money
- Nobel Laureate Stiglitz: Bitcoin should be outlawed, serves no socially useful function
- Tillerson brushes off reports of his imminent replacement as "laughable"
- U.S. Empire is heading into 'irrevocable' decline
- 'P is for Palestine': Why a children's book has Zionists losing their minds
- DOJ may bring federal charges against illegal immigrant Steinle murder case
- Cops severely beat, taser and mace a man after mistaking his colostomy bag for a gun
- Baltimore police are not permitting FBI to join investigation of slain whistleblower cop
- University in Peshawar, Pakistan comes under fire from gunmen disguised in burqas leaving 9 dead and dozens injured
- Press conference to draw attention to Bill Clinton's sexual assaults draws scant attention from mainstream media
- Finland: Public outcry after 23-yo who slept with 10-yo charged with child sexual abuse but not rape
- Federal judge will review Clinton connection to 1987 murder of two Arkansas boys
- McCain backs tax bill, Senate GOP still tweaking suspends vote
- China finds a gigantic oil field, over a billion tons of crude
- Another home-delivered package explosion
- Twitter employee who deactivated Trump account says it was a mistake, now he feels "like Pablo Escobar"
- Nail bomb found and defused at Christmas market in Potsdam, Germany
- Inhuman! 11 year old Argentine boy was kidnapped and raped before being dismembered as part of Satanic ritual
- Philadelphia legislation may force convenience stores to remove bulletproof safety glass
- Chief U.K. regulator for financial stability is more stressed about derivatives than U.K. banks
- Jury acquits repeat felon and illegal immigrant who was deported five times in trial over killing of Kate Steinle
- Five facts showing NBC enabled and covered up Matt Lauer's rampant sexual misconduct
- Ten years too late: Facebook boasts of progress in removing extremist content
- Israeli settlers kill Palestinian farmer, IDF locks down and raids village soon after
- On this day in 1954, Alabama woman struck by nine-pound meteorite
- A German Mata Hari and a fascist Father - The Profumo affair
- British Cold War documents reveal forgotten radical Zionist attempt to attack UK government
- Age of Christ's alleged tomb revealed
- First archaeological evidence discovered of Julius Caesar's UK landing
- Hidden jewelry stash hints at how ancient elites protected the family treasures
- Little Ice Age foiled Europeans' early exploration of North America
- Russian investigators to conduct analysis to verify theory that 1918 murder of Romanov family was a Bolshevik ritual sacrifice
- Loch Ness monster: Those 1975 underwater photos
- The ugly truths of the first World War and how colonial violence and imperialism have come home to roost
- The Mirabal Sisters: How three butterflies defeated a brutal dictator
- Ancient site reveals Britain's neolithic civilization
- Erin Pizzey: Refuting 40 years of lies about domestic violence
- Rare 400-year-old map of Mexico painted by indigenous Nahuatl people
- Celebrating the hidden holocaust of Thanksgiving
- Remembering Fidel Castro: A Latin American legend
- First FBI interview with Howard Zinn
- Deranged Dating - Dendrochronology is scientific, or so it's claimed
- The war for tax dollars and the Violence Against Women Act
- The incompetence of the Warren Commission
- Disastrous super-eruption could happen sooner than first thought
- Satellite data shows no acceleration in global warming for last 23 years
- Brazilian scientist proposes alternate cosmic theory: 'There was no Big Bang' - the universe is cyclical
- Error in mission input data likely cause of Russian Meteor-M weather satellite crash
- Deepest sea fish known collected from Mariana Trench
- 'Megathrust' earthquake and devastating tsunami could hit New Zealand, scientists warn, as hazardous fault awakens
- Yeti or bear? DNA study disproves 'abominable snowman' claims
- The politics of science: Scientists might not say what the evidence supports
- Russian astronomers show big 'unusual orbit' asteroid 3200 Phaethon approaching Earth - UPDATE
- Russian weather satellite fails to enter orbit after launch
- Google apps track Android users with 'clandestine surveillance software'
- 'Arrow of time' reversed in quantum experiment
- Developing precision human medicines may be possible by studying circadian rhythms in plants and their pathogens
- Alien life? Living bacteria 'that had not been there' found on ISS hull, Russian cosmonaut says
- World's first manmade meteor shower to showcase in 2019
- U.S. starts testing mood changing brain implants on humans
- Lumpy Universe: What simulations of the universe have overlooked
- Great Barrier Reef 'rebirth' underway as scientists introduce new baby coral (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
- 'Global Warming' 30 years on: How and why it never came to pass
- Sophia, the world's first robot citizen, wants it all: Family, career and AI superpowers
- The AGW debate - Cold now caused by heat!
- Dead sperm whale found on beach in Domburg, Netherlands
- Wrong place, wrong time: Rare bird seen for only the second time in Bermuda
- Rainbow appears in Taiwan for 9 continuous hours as experts claim it has broken record
- Powerful Cyclone Ockhi kills at least 16 across India and Sri Lanka
- Third plasma filament eruption in as many weeks; Grand Solar Minimum threat
- Torrential rainfall, floods paralyze Albania; 1 person dead
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits off northeast Papua New Guinea
- IFAW probes latest right whale death on Nantucket, Massachusetts
- Powerful 6.0 earthquake hits city of Kerman in north eastern Iran
- Rare 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Dover, Delaware
- Very strong shallow earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits central Mid Atlantic Ridge
- Heavy rainfall floods parts of Andalusia, Spain
- For years, mysterious booms have plagued Twin Falls, Idaho
- Around 400,000 people hit by floods in the south of Thailand with 5 killed
- 'Phantom suns' appear in the skies of northern China
- Massive sinkhole swallows car in Manchester, New Hampshire
- Lightning bolt kills 3 horses in South Australia
- Extremely rare visitor: Black vulture seen in Newfoundland, Canada
- Pack of 4 pit bull terriers kill woman in Guntersville, Alabama; seriously injure another
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Another unexplained boom heard in Alabama (Update)
- Unexplained loud 'booms' rattling houses bewilder southern Arizonians
- Two large meteor fireballs blaze over southern England, dozens of people report hearing a deafening boom (UPDATE)
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard in northern Illinois
- Glowing celestial object lands near Yekaterinburg in Siberia, Russia
- A large fluorescent green trail above France
- Mysterious fireball shedding burning sparks filmed blazing across sky in Saskatchewan, Canada
- Meteor fireball spotted over the Jersey Shore and nearby states
- BOOM! Mysterious blasts rattling the skies are on the increase around the world - UPDATE at least 64 documented events (VIDEO)
- Loud boom, flashes of light rattle residents in Glasgow, Scotland
- Loud boom rocks several neighborhoods northeast of Denver, Colorado, wild theories abound
- Green meteor fireball seen over New South Wales, Australia
- Blue-green meteor shoots across East Iceland skies
- 64 mysterious booms heard all over the world this year. Why?
- Flashing meteor fireball streaks through Japan's night sky (VIDEOS)
- Bright green meteor fireball captured on camera over Oostkapelle, the Netherlands
- Fireball seen flying over Heathrow Airport, London
- Slow-moving meteor fireball caught on camera over Florida?
- Arctic Meteor Turns Night Into Day
- The Handmaid's Tale becomes a reality - Infertility is on the rise
- Adderall alternatives: Natural ADHD subsititutes
- Testosterone found to have protective effects against asthma
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Highs and Lows of Cannabis as Medicine
- Irish govt permits special license for medicinal cannabis oil (CBD) to girl suffering from severe form of epilepsy
- NHS 'blacklists' homeopathy on prescription because of mistaken belief that it doesn't work
- Applied chronobiology in rheumatoid arthritis could lead to more effective treatments
- Smartphone addiction creates imbalance in brain
- Fast food diet linked to 51% higher depression risk
- Women twice as likely as men to have asthma
- Disrupting circadian rhythm of muscle cells could lead to diabetes
- Fighting the cognitive health crisis
- High aluminum found in Autism brain tissue that was "pathologically significant"
- VA study finds Vietnam vets may be dying from slow-killing parasite contracted while fighting in SE Asian jungles
- Moderate coffee consumption linked with lower risks of depression, Parkinson's and dementia
- Harvard Immunologist: Unvaccinated children pose ZERO risk to anyone and here's why
- Why the ban on smoking in UK's mental health units is cruel
- Scarlet fever is making a comeback in the UK
- Study finds obesity and diabetes were responsible for almost 800,000 cases of cancer in one year
- Light therapy might help people with bipolar depression
- Sorry Prince Harry, 'Love at first sight doesn't actually exist, though men are more likely to think so', say psychologists
- What is 'mindful drinking' and why has the movement caught on among British millennials?
- Touch, or lack thereof, can influence infants on a genetic level
- Relax, parents: There is no definitive way to potty train
- Mother nature is a valuable resource for human health & wellbeing
- In the digital age emotional intelligence is key
- Denzel Washington's point about fatherlessness is backed up by data
- Ten reasons why you should try to keep your cool
- What makes Agatha Christie such an all-time favorite?
- Blue reduces stress 3 times faster than other colors
- Grieving the loss of your parents when orphaned in adulthood
- Huge dose of brain chemical dopamine may have made us smart
- Study suggests even occasional marijuana use impairs motivation
- Small talk has emotional benefits
- 'Avatar therapy' having success helping schizophrenics confront hallucinations
- The power of community: Unless we connect with something greater than ourselves we are one step from disaster
- Activity in brain's thinking and problem-solving center linked to avoiding anxiety
- Children suffer without dad: "The father plays an important role"
- Children with psychopathic tendencies show less desire to fit in with the laughter of other children
- Smartphones: The obvious culprit in the deteriorating mental health of teens
- Where were Roswell picture takers in July 1947?
- Exorcists get back to business in Europe
- Mind control and time travel experiments taking place at real-life 'Stranger Things' base, claims investigator
- Are humans psychologically hardwired to see ghosts?
- Spiritual warfare 'expert': Watch out for overt demonic activity - coming soon!
- Paranormal buff records voices of the dead
- Mystery in the Northwest Territories, Canada: The Strange Case of the Missing Tourist
- Missing 411: Search for missing Uintas hiker scaled back, 'limited resources'
- Bigfoot and a bizarre vanishing in the North American wilderness
- Has the mystery of Britain's Roswell finally been solved?
- Get a room! Ghost hunter claims to have seen two ghosts having sex in museum bathroom
- F-15s and commercial airlines involved in encounter with mysterious aircraft over Oregon
- 2017 sees rise in sightings of legendary Loch Ness monster
- Teleportation in Argentina: The quandary of Route 5
- China Lake, California: 'Most controversial UFO photo on record'
- Chinese villagers left baffled by mysterious disk-shaped cloud hovering in the sky
- W. Virginia Catholic retreat center's ghostly origins
- Cesare Lombroso on spiritualism, mediumship and their links to pathology
- Bizarre tyre-shaped UFO captured flying above China (PHOTO)
- Interview with John Alexander - UFOs & other phenomena challenging conventional wisdom
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
- Take me to your feeder: Birds with spooky dark eyes mistaken for aliens turn out to be barn owls
- Red alert! Soviet war machine spotted in the River Medway!
- Children in Need charity celebrates raising 15% of Buckingham Palace refurbishing cost
- Neighborhood memorializes Tombili - beloved street cat, made famous on the internet
- Fun in any weather: Russian husky's snow tubing obsession
- Florida man arrested for DUI while riding his lawnmower
- 'Get lost, please. Thank you' - Watch Russian tycoon tell pestering CNN reporter where to go
- Loud screaming prompts 911 call - Sheriff responds to find culprit is... Diego the parrot
- NATO blogger will take the 'Sarin Bucket Challenge' to prove the nerve agent is actually harmless
- Lakeland, Florida woman charged with driving under the influence - on horseback
- Porn star to run against Putin in Russian elections, vows to bring death penalty for sexual harassment in the wake of Weinstein scandal
- French president Emmanuel Macron: Master of poetry and publicity but probably not politics
- Man shares his paranormal books wishlist
- New York legislator has epic meltdown over a speeding ticket
Quote of the Day
State power has its own limits defined by the fact that it is authority that reaches people from outside. State power cannot oversee and dictate the creative states of the soul and mind, the inner states of love, freedom and goodwill. The state cannot demand from its citizens faith, prayer, love, goodness and conviction. It cannot regulate scientific, religious and artistic creation. It should not intervene in moral, family and daily private life, and only when extremely necessary should it impinge on people's economic initiative and creativity.
Recent Comments
min sentence of 1 year now? raise it to 2 years? what world are we living in?
Aaah, LM and BC...was hoping for more dialogue from you two...last one was fascinating...
The BRI making inroads into the EU, that is a game changer of epic proportions. Not only are the Saudis sitting on the fence, waiting to see how...
Ho, hum. As is known now there is nothing the Soviets could have gained from Profumo that they didn't already know better from multiple and more...
If ADHD is a fake illness invented by 'big pharma' to off-load poisons onto the public and make them loads of $$$$ in the process, why is SOTT...
Comment: More MSM presstitution, spreading unfounded stories in an attempt to impede government functioning, at the behest of the opponents of the administration.