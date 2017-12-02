© Reuters



"If people don't want to engage in campaigning in this way, they do in England have another unique option, which is to pray in the privacy of their hearts (or in public if they dare) for the Lord to bless Prince George with a love, when he grows up, of a fine young gentleman," it reads.

"A royal wedding might sort things out remarkably easily, though we might have to wait 25 years for that to happen. Who knows whether that might be sooner than things might work out by other means?"

"To pray for Prince George to grow up in that way, particularly when part of the expectation is he will inherit is to produce a biological heir with a woman he loves, is to pray in a way that would disable and undermine his constitutional and personal role," Ashenden told Christian Today.

"It is an unkind and destabilizing prayer. It is the theological equivalent of the curse of the wicked fairy in one of the fairytales.

"It is un-Christian as well as being anti-constitutional. It is a very long way from being a blessing for Prince George."

Christians should pray for Prince George to be gay, according to a leading clergyman. The Very Rev. Kevin Holdsworth urged the faithful to pray the "Lord blesses George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with the love of a fine young gentleman."It is not just little George's love life the reverend is concerned with. In fact, the reason he wants the prince, who is third in line to the throne, to be 'into men' is so the Church of England (CofE) will be forced to support same-sex marriage. When the boy becomes King, he will also be the leader of the Church.The senior Anglican minister and LGBTQ campaigner, provost of St. Mary's Cathedral in Glasgow, wrote his thoughts in a blog titled 'What's in Kelvin's head' after the news of Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's engagement.However, the minister has been criticized for his views. A former chaplain to the Queen, Rev. Gavin Ashenden, called the comments "unkind" and "profoundly un-Christian."