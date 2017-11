© Mike Segar / Reuters



US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley ratcheted up talk of war with North Korea in reaction to the isolated country's most recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, warning that Kim Jong-un's government is on a road to ruin.During an emergency session of the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Haley asked the members of the panel to increase the sanctions imposed on North Korea and to implement penalties established by the council earlier in the year, The Hill reported.Haley also warned the panel that North Korea's latest missile test has brought Pyongyang and Washington "closer to war.""The dictator of North Korea made a choice yesterday that brings the world closer to war, not farther from it," Ambassador Haley added.Also on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said that he would put forth "additional major sanctions" against North Korea in reaction to the recent ICBM test. Trump added that "the situation will be handled."While speaking of the designation, Trump said: "In addition to threatening the world with nuclear devastation, North Korea has supported international acts of terrorism including assassinations on foreign soil."And earlier in November, Pyongyang's ambassador to the UN, Han Tae Song, ruled out negotiations over its nuclear program in November, citing US-South Korea military exercises in the waters off of the Korean peninsula, which the north sees as a threat to their country."As long as there is a continuous hostile policy against my country by the US and as long as there are continued war games on our doorstep, then there will not be negotiations," he said.In October, North Korea mimicked the the Trump administration's tough talk and threatened an "unimaginable" strike on the US, as tensions further ramped up over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs, North Korean state media reported.