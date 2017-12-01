Earth Changes
Mauna Kea in Hawaii covered with up to 8 inches of unseasonal snow
Dana Dovey
Newsweek
Wed, 29 Nov 2017 19:26 UTC
Newsweek
Wed, 29 Nov 2017 19:26 UTC
A quick Google of Hawaii weather reveals that today's average temperature is a mild 75 degrees Fahrenheit, (24 degrees Celsius) but up on the Mauna Loa, the highest peak on the "Big Island" of Hawaii, it's close to freezing with with winds whipping up to 25 miles per hour, a statement from Mauna Kea weather center in Hawaii reported. As of yesterday morning, Mauna Kea was completely saturated with icy rain and snow. The rain and snow is expected to carry on until the end of the week.
The statement also advised that there is a high risk for a mixture of snow and rain and perhaps on the mountaintop at virtually anytime this week, but especially Wednesday and Thursday night.
This year's snowstorm is earlier than usual, with past snowfalls in December and January. In addition, the snowfall in the Pacific Island is especially strange considering that national snowfall for the rest of the country is at a record low, and down 8.5 percent as of yesterday, The Washington Post reported.
Snowfall in Hawaii is not only common, it's actually an expected yearly occurrence. This is due to high elevation on the volcanic mountains. At this elevation, up to 13,000 feet, the mountaintops are physically in the clouds. According to Popular Science, if the clouds have enough ice crystals and temperatures are cold enough, you get snow.
In fact, Mauna Kea translates to "white mountain" as the mountaintop's high elevation mean that it is quite often covered in a snow. However, the snow is usually just a light dusting and rarely stays on the ground for more than a few days, Ken Rubin, an assistant professor of geology and geophysics at the University of Hawaii told The Weather Channel.
The snow only reaches the tops of the islands' three tallest volcanoes: Mauna Loa, Mauna Kea and Haleakala. Mauna Kea reaches an elevation of nearly 14,000 feet and is a popular destination for tourists who may want to catch the sunrise of a breathtaking view of the Hawaiian Island. However, the summit is now closed until further notice as the roads have been deemed unsafe due to fog and ice.
The snowstorm, though earlier than usual, is not the strangest winter weather to ever hit the island. According to Ken Rubin, a professor of geology and geophysics at the University of Hawaii, Honolulu, in a blog on the university's site, the islands have experienced several "freak storms" throughout the century that led to snow falls at elevations as low as 3,000 to 3,000 feet. However, this snow has always melted very quickly as to not disrupt your tropical vacation too much.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )